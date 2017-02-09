Reader Tony Eales from Australia sent some nice photos of a trip to the desert. His notes are indented:

I don’t think I sent in any photos from my trip to the Australian deserts in June-July last year. I had been out to the Strzelecki and Simpson Deserts for work in May 2015 and found it amazing. So I wanted to show my partner this landscape, however between then and our trip there has been a rarely experienced amount of rain in the dry interior and instead of the stark stony landscape I’d seen we were greeted with horizon to horizon wildflowers.

There were huge flocks of Little Corellas (Cacatua sanguinea) feeding on the seeds produced by all of the greenery.

One of the things you notice from the road kill is how few large mammals there are in the desert compared to the huge numbers in the semi-arid mulga on the desert fringe. This Big Red (Macropus rufus) looks at home in the red sunset.

I went out spotlighting at night in the sand dunes. The eye-shine from wolf spiders (Lycosidae) is remarkable and makes them easy to find. I’ve never seen one this colour on the coast.

This Dingo (Canis lupus dingo) was (a little bit disturbingly) unconcerned with my presence. I was taking these shots over my shoulder as I backed up to the car. We’re warned to avoid interactions with these wild dogs if you’re alone, as I was.