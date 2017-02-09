Man helps young robin find worms

I was thinking it was Friday, and we always end the week (or at least I try to) with a heartwarmer. Here’s one, and since I’ve already starting posting it, I’ll continue. It shows a kindly gardener digging up worms in the presence of a juvenile robin, who scarfs them up. What struck me about this video were two things: the amazing vision that the robin has, able to spot worms that the gardener can’t see, and the speed with which it ingests them. Rarely do we get to see these skills in action.

h/t: Mark Sturtevant