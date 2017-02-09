Man helps young robin find worms

I was thinking it was Friday, and we always end the week (or at least I try to) with a heartwarmer. Here’s one, and since I’ve already starting posting it, I’ll continue. It shows a kindly gardener digging up worms in the presence of a juvenile robin, who scarfs them up. What struck me about this video were two things: the amazing vision that the robin has, able to spot worms that the gardener can’t see, and the speed with which it ingests them. Rarely do we get to see these skills in action.
h/t: Mark Sturtevant
I wonder if the worms regard him as “kindly”
Or if he regards the worms as “tasty”.
The lollie shop with ‘marshmellow’ worms…. wondering how timid are these birds in the wild or was the treat just to much to ignore?
That’s great stuff. Don’t think you can ever fill them up. Watching Robins hunt night crawlers in the grass, especially after a rain is fun as well. They hop around and turn their head from side to side. We use to think this was a way of looking at the worm but I am told it is hearing the worms.
I just love how the robin trusts the man. Grand. Hugs
I’m betting that the bird imprinted on that guy as a very young chick.