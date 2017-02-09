Classy POTUS attacks Nordstrom for dropping daughter’s fashion line

I’m going to try to limit Trump posts to about 2 every 3 days, but really, the Administration is such a clown car, with a new laugh appearing every day. The latest is Trump’s tweeting in defense of his daughter Ivanka, whose clothing line has apparently been dropped by both Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. Sales were down, and the remaining shoes and jewelry won’t reappear when they’re gone.

Nordstrom, according to the link above, refused to stop selling the line when a customer complained on political grounds, so there’s no firm reason to believe that there’s a political reason to discontinue the sales. (The Washington Post, however, has suggested that sales could be a consideration.) Regardless, Nordstrom has every right to decide whether or not to sell a given line, and for any reason it wants.

Nevertheless, the irascible Trump issued a tweet. Remember, this is by THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, defending his daughter’s business interests. Stay classy, Donald!

My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 8, 2017

Of course, the ever-reliable toady Sean Spicer said discontinuing the line was a political decision, based on the Trump name, and defended her father’s twitter rage. What a lousy job Spicer has: Professional Liar and Sycophant.