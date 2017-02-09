Classy POTUS attacks Nordstrom for dropping daughter’s fashion line

I’m going to try to limit Trump posts to about 2 every 3 days, but really, the Administration is such a clown car, with a new laugh appearing every day. The latest is Trump’s tweeting in defense of his daughter Ivanka, whose clothing line has apparently been dropped by both Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. Sales were down, and the remaining shoes and jewelry won’t reappear when they’re gone.
Nordstrom, according to the link above, refused to stop selling the line when a customer complained on political grounds, so there’s no firm reason to believe that there’s a political reason to discontinue the sales. (The Washington Post, however, has suggested that sales could be a consideration.) Regardless, Nordstrom has every right to decide whether or not to sell a given line, and for any reason it wants.
Nevertheless, the irascible Trump issued a tweet. Remember, this is by THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES, defending his daughter’s business interests. Stay classy, Donald!
Of course, the ever-reliable toady Sean Spicer said discontinuing the line was a political decision, based on the Trump name, and defended her father’s twitter rage. What a lousy job Spicer has: Professional Liar and Sycophant.
Harry Truman’s letter to the reviewer who panned his daughter’s singing performance is a superior example of this genre. Far more articulate.
All the Green Partiers and Bernie or Busters must be very proud of themselves for having done their bit to install Trump in the WH.
I am routinely not be allowed to review a grant proposals, sometimes from people that I don’t even know directly due to the “possible appearance of a conflict of interest” – usually we self report conflicts, sometimes they are computer identified and nobody has a clue why they are there, but we shrug and obey. This sort of thing is common to many walks of life especially those involving public funds and concerns.
I fail to understand why our chief executive is not bound by the regulations imposed on everyone else. This should be a case where bilateral legislation can be made to apply normal standards to the executive branch, at least to the next occupant of the post. Generally one has to see the problem before making the rule. Think I’ll contact my representatives.
The president seems to understand the difference between #POTUS and #realDonaldTrump. #POTUS and a women clothing line?
The stuff is all made in China and Hong Kong anyway!
http://www.businessinsider.com/ivanka-trump-clothing-line-made-in-china-hong-kong-2017-2
Hypocrisy much?
I have been enjoying, since along ~20 January 2017, and The Nation’s subsequent “alternative facts” – type of Its Days following That One … … this particular tweet account: Alt – POTUS 45 of @IfHillaryHad done up nearly hourly there by Ms Sarah Lerner of @sarahlerner.
About seven hours or so ago ? Thus, Ms Lerner REtweeted from Ms Jen Kirkman’s (@JenKirkman) account: “In the ultimate act of revenge – Hillary should develop a line of pantsuits for Nordstrom.”
If Any ‘re in need of a wee chortle – to – a hearty guffaw ? Head on o’er to Ms Lerner’s account and check out her DAY # – series of IFHillaryHad been the 45th One – tweets.
A darling one is “DAY 15: Met with my cabinet (they’re not all white guys, FYI). Told Huckabee to go to fucking hell. Sent Bill to Target for throw pillows.” Hillary sends Bill out for stuffs, usually noms !, all day long ! After, first, Shovelin’ the Shit o’Others around Her Oval Office.
Some throw pillows, please, IF in need of “some comfort now !” http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1GmxMTwUgs
Blue
“She is a great person — always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!”
He’s right! She is terrible at getting him to do the right thing.
And as someone already said – why does he need her or anyone to push him to do the right thing. Should he not have figured out how to do that anyway. Not Likely…