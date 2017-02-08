Wednesday: Hili dialogue

Good morning! It’s Hump Day: Wednesday, February 8, 2017, and that means that it’s both National Molasses Bar Day (I have no idea what that is, unless it’s a dive where you can get a glass of bourbon and molasses) and National Potato Lover’s Day. I’ll take the spuds. In India it’s Propose Day—the second day on Valentine’s week, and on which you’re supposed to give roses to your intended as a way of proposing marriage. (Or so Wikipedia implies: the real language is “On this day large number of youngsters give roses to propose their girlfriend, boyfriend, relative and friend.” Relative?)

On this day in 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots, was executed at the age of 44 on suspicion of having plotted to murder her cousin, Queen Elizabeth I. And it’s a big day for me, for on February 8, 1693, The College of William and Mary, my alma mater, was chartered by William III and Mary II, making it the second oldest college in America, after Harvard (my other alma mater). In 1915, D. W. Griffith’s film “Birth of a Nation” opened in Los Angeles, and, in 1952, Elizabeth II was proclaimed Queen of the United Kingdom.

Notables born on this day include Jules Verne (1828), Martin Buber (1878), Lana Turner (1921), Neal Cassady (1926, ♥), James Dean (1931), and Brooke Adams (1949). Those who died on this day include Peter the Great (1725), Del Shannon (1990), and Iris Murdoch (1999). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is making not-too-veiled hints about getting fed:

Hili: I’m full of expectations. A: What for? Hili: For what you should do now.

In Polish:

Hili: Jestem pełna oczekiwania.

Ja: Na co?

Hili: Na to co powinieneś teraz zrobić.

And way out in the wilds of Winnipeg, Gus was sleeping in the sun yesterday: