This was the animal track!

by Matthew Cobb
Earlier today we reproduced a tw**t by Lisa Buckley (@Lisavipes), which showed a picture of a track she found in British Columbia. We asked you to work out what animal made it.
Many people (like me initially) thought it might be an otter, but the size of the thing – it’s 10 centimetres (= 4″) across – excludes that, as does the simpler fact that otters have five toes… The presence claws show it isn’t a cat, the lack of central pads (and the shape) show it isn’t a bear, and the number of toes (plus the size) show it isn’t a racoon.
So the only answer left is…
Lisa went on to describe a number of times she’d actually encountered wolves, rather than their tracks, doing fieldwork (check out her timeline). She also tw**ted this handy cut-out-and-keep guide to canid footprints, showing why it was deffo a wolf!
Next week Lisa will be curating the @biotweeps account (this rotates between biologists) where, I believe, she’ll be posing some more #NameThatTrack quizzes.
OK, so it was a wolf-raccoon. I stand corrected. 😊