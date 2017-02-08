This was the animal track!

by Matthew Cobb

Earlier today we reproduced a tw**t by Lisa Buckley (@Lisavipes), which showed a picture of a track she found in British Columbia. We asked you to work out what animal made it.

Many people (like me initially) thought it might be an otter, but the size of the thing – it’s 10 centimetres (= 4″) across – excludes that, as does the simpler fact that otters have five toes… The presence claws show it isn’t a cat, the lack of central pads (and the shape) show it isn’t a bear, and the number of toes (plus the size) show it isn’t a racoon.

So the only answer left is…

I'm going to start a teeny bit (5min) early for the reveal as I have plans this evening. This week's #NameThatTrack is…WOLF! A BIG WOLF! https://t.co/qoFMyTWRpD — Lisa Buckley (@Lisavipes) February 7, 2017

Lisa went on to describe a number of times she’d actually encountered wolves, rather than their tracks, doing fieldwork (check out her timeline). She also tw**ted this handy cut-out-and-keep guide to canid footprints, showing why it was deffo a wolf!

This great image from https://t.co/Tcxe5EQvq2 shows a side-by-side of wolves, large domestic dogs, & coyotes. pic.twitter.com/cuppQwnoFh — Lisa Buckley (@Lisavipes) February 8, 2017

Next week Lisa will be curating the @biotweeps account (this rotates between biologists) where, I believe, she’ll be posing some more #NameThatTrack quizzes.