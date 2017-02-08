Reader Kevin, who tells me that he sometimes posts under the name “LittleBoyBrew” (he brews fine ales), sent some pictures of Aussie animals, and several of his cat. His notes are indented:

In addition to the Devils, I am sending photos of Eastern Rosella parrots ( Platycercus eximius ), a Wombat , a Tawny Frogmouth ( Podargus strigoides ), and Randall the Echidna , all taken at Bonorong. Randall is a particularly sad/happy story, as he was mauled by a dog and had to have one front leg amputated. As such, he must remain at Bonorong. But he was so cute.

There are several of Simba, our funny black cat who is now about 14 years old. He is almost 100% black, and he is very difficult to take good pictures of, as every single photon of light seems to become entangled in his jet black fur. I sent one photo of him and his tail, a weapon he will yield to ‘accidentally’ knock items off the coffee table when he is ready to be fed for the night. “Did I knock that glass of beer from the table? Certainly not, it was this tail that follows me around which must be blamed…”. Here’s Simba in his box: