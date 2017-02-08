Reader Kevin, who tells me that he sometimes posts under the name “LittleBoyBrew” (he brews fine ales), sent some pictures of Aussie animals, and several of his cat. His notes are indented:
You have mentioned the need to keep pictures coming. I humbly submit my own.Last June my wife and son and I traveled to Australia, a wonderful trip. We spent a few days in Tasmania, and we visited the Bonorong Wildlife Center outside of Hobart. They have a variety of indigenous Australian animals, and in particular they have been raising Tasmanian Devils (Sarcophilus harrisii) to maintain the population until the face cancer problem can be hopefully solved.
In addition to the Devils, I am sending photos of Eastern Rosella parrots (Platycercus eximius), a Wombat, a Tawny Frogmouth (Podargus strigoides), and Randall the Echidna, all taken at Bonorong. Randall is a particularly sad/happy story, as he was mauled by a dog and had to have one front leg amputated. As such, he must remain at Bonorong. But he was so cute.
The other odd photo I took while driving the Great Ocean Road outside of Melbourne. Have you ever been there? Absolutely spectacular. Anyway, I think I caught some cormorants on the rocks. Sounds like a drink, no?
There are several of Simba, our funny black cat who is now about 14 years old. He is almost 100% black, and he is very difficult to take good pictures of, as every single photon of light seems to become entangled in his jet black fur. I sent one photo of him and his tail, a weapon he will yield to ‘accidentally’ knock items off the coffee table when he is ready to be fed for the night. “Did I knock that glass of beer from the table? Certainly not, it was this tail that follows me around which must be blamed…”. Here’s Simba in his box:
Simba and his weapon:
Simba, the Essential Cat:
The Tasmanian devils are as cute as kittens in a cup. Nice to see there are some still with us.
Simba gets my vote for critter of the day.
What great animals to see!
Those Eastern Rosella Parrots are shockingly beautiful.
Sounds like Simba is a bit of Tasmanian Devil himself.
Thank you for such a wonderful assortment….
Another great set. One can see that the frogmouth would be very difficult in a ‘Spot the___’ challenge.