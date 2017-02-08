Name that animal track!

Matthew, who loves quizzes, insisted that I post this tw**t. He says “n.b. the scale is in centimeters, so it’s very big!”

I’ll let him post the answer in a few hours. He adds, “Don’t go looking! Guess!”

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 8, 2017 at 11:00 am and filed under animals. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

5 Comments

  1. Justin Zimmer
    Posted February 8, 2017 at 11:05 am | Permalink

    I’m going to say gray wolf (looks like a badge I had as a Cub Scout).

    Reply
    • eric
      Posted February 8, 2017 at 11:09 am | Permalink

      Good guess. Since we see sharp clawtips I would guess it’s probably not a mountain lion or lynx or other cat. Maybe a bear would be a good guess too?

      Reply
  2. Miss Ironfist
    Posted February 8, 2017 at 11:07 am | Permalink

    I wish it was some kind of felid; but, I would probably be in error…

    Reply
  3. Don
    Posted February 8, 2017 at 11:09 am | Permalink

    Clearly a canid. Coyote or wolf.

    Reply
  4. Janet
    Posted February 8, 2017 at 11:12 am | Permalink

    raccoon

    Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: