Name that animal track!

Matthew, who loves quizzes, insisted that I post this tw**t. He says “n.b. the scale is in centimeters, so it’s very big!”
I’ll let him post the answer in a few hours. He adds, “Don’t go looking! Guess!”
Here we go! Who made this track, found in ne British Columbia along a river? Tweet me your guess & RT! Answer to #NameThatTrack at 5pm MST! pic.twitter.com/rCYLrmx7Wh
— Lisa Buckley (@Lisavipes) February 7, 2017
I’m going to say gray wolf (looks like a badge I had as a Cub Scout).
Good guess. Since we see sharp clawtips I would guess it’s probably not a mountain lion or lynx or other cat. Maybe a bear would be a good guess too?
I wish it was some kind of felid; but, I would probably be in error…
Clearly a canid. Coyote or wolf.
raccoon