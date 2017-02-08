Kellyanne Conway babbles and dissimulates about Trump’s lies

Tapper and Conway did not broach that conflict but touched on several other dustups between the media and the Trump administration that have colored the first few weeks of Trump’s presidency.

White House spokesman Sean Spicer said Tuesday that CNN had retracted its statement, but the network fired back, saying it stood by its concerns about Conway.

The tense interview comes after CNN says it declined to have Conway on Tapper’s Sunday show, “State of the Union,” because of concerns over her credibility.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper and President Trump’s counselor, Kellyanne Conway, went toe-to-toe in a 25-minute-long interview on Tuesday that was punctuated by several heated exchanges over the accuracy of statements the president has made and the media’s treatment of Trump.

One of the points of conflicts here is Trump’s claim that the America media doesn’t cover terrorism “for obvious reasons.” At about 5:10, she tries to respond, but just produces gibberish. Conway is a master at the blabbering deflection. She continues her blabbering at 6:34 in response to Tapper’s claim that Trump’s claim of no-terrorism-coverage was simply unfair. He also asks Conway why Trump hasn’t himself mention about the attack of the mosque in Quebec; Conway’s nonanswer is at 8:27. Finally, at 11:35 Tapper accuses Trump of undermining the credibility of nearly the entire media, for example claiming that the press lies about the very high murder rate, which isn’t nearly as high as Trump claimed. Conway again dissimulates, ignoring Tapper’s claim and touting her own credentials.

At 22:29, Tapper asks Conway about the lies that President Tr*mp is telling, which are indisputably more important than “fake news” disseminated by some blogger with a website. Conway’s response, “‘Are they [Trump’s lies] more important than the many things he says that are true that make a difference in other people’s lives?” What an answer!

Have a look at Tapper’s expression during the interview. It’s like “Can you believe what she’s saying?“. But he does a great job holding her feet to the fire.

Does this woman have any credibility with ANYONE? To borrow a book title, this administration is a confederacy of dunces.