Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘n’ amputees

The new Jesus and Mo strip, “limb2” is actually recycled from a decade ago, and refers to a website familiar to many of us (see below):
From the email:
This one’s ten years old. The only difference is Mo speaking a little bit of French (I don’t know why I think that’s funny), and the flip-take pigeon at the end.
I know, we’re early. Normal service will resume next week.
(Comic inspired by an old website which hasn’t been updated in a while)
I’ll add one bit from p. 117 of Faith Versus Fact; I was quite proud of having tracked down the Anatole France quote:
More convincing forms of healing [compared to the usual medical “miracles”] are simply never seen. Anatole France brought this up in his book Le Jardin d’Épicure:
“When I was at Lourdes in August, I visited the grotto where innumerable crutches had been put on display as a sign of miraculous healing. My companion pointed out these trophies of illness and whispered in my ear: “One single wooden leg would have been much more convincing.”
Indeed. The question, “Why won’t God heal amputees?” is almost a cliché of atheism, but isn’t it reasonable to ask why wooden legs and glass eyes aren’t on exhibit at Lourdes? France had a response:
“That seems sensible, but, philosophically speaking, the wooden leg has no more value than a crutch. If an observer with true scientific spirit witnessed the regrowing of a man’s severed leg after immersion in a sacred pool or the like, he would not say ‘Voilà—a miracle!’ Rather, he would say, ‘A single observation like this would lead us to believe only that circumstances we don’t fully understand could regrow the leg tissues of a human—just like they regrow the claws of lobsters or the tails of lizards, but much faster.'” [JAC translation]
Here France rejects the supernatural in favor of natural laws that we haven’t yet discovered. Such healings, for example, could be the work of altruistic space aliens with advanced abilities to regrow tissue. But it doesn’t matter. If we consider the regeneration of limbs or eyes not as absolute evidence for God, but—as a scientist would—provisional evidence, then it points us toward the divine. And if these miracles occur repeatedly, are documented carefully, and occur only under religious circumstances, then the evidence for a supernatural power grows stronger.
They may say that seeing is believing. However, having seen Trump the past few weeks the only thing we know for sure is that nothing is true. He has far less than a leg to stand on and if a strike of lightening is g*d’s answer to lying, there is no such thing.
There are two common, contradictory apologetic responses to “why won’t God heal amputees?”
1.) Doing this would make it too obvious that God existed, atheists would be “forced” to believe that God existed, and God doesn’t want to “force” anyone to believe He exists. He wants people to come to that conclusion because they WANT to, not because they HAVE to.
2.) Why should God bother? Atheists still wouldn’t believe God exists anyway, they’d just find an excuse to ignore it or explain it away.
Although these two assertions are making opposite claims, they do seem to share one major factor in common: a moral epistemology. Meaning, it’s assumed that believing that fact X is true isn’t because one reasons to a conclusion; one believes because they make a moral choice to believe. They choose good over evil. They choose God because they want God. And, by the same token, if someone does not believe ‘fact X is true,’ then it’s because they’re motivated by immoral intentions: they choose evil over good. They reject God because they don’t want Him — perhaps they think they’re better than He is.
Personally, I think the debate against what I’m calling ‘moral epistemology’ is more relevant to defending both atheism and reason as a whole than the free will debate. It gets closer to the issue.
If Catholic masses routinely produced real blood and flesh every single time the service is done correctly in every church I’m pretty sure I’d become a Catholic.
I’d still wonder about it, but that would be quite a lot of evidence for their claims to divine presence.
Mo speaks French?
Zut alors!