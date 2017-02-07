Sean Carroll on “The Life Scientific”

You can listen for free to this 27-minute BBC podcast (and download it) in which Jim Al-Khalili interviews Sean Carroll on cosmology. There’s no direct link, but go to the page by clicking on the screenshot, while you’ll find it at the top.
Carroll at the LogiCal 2017 conference a few weeks ago (photo by me):
h/t: Kevin
The Life Scientific is a fantastic podcast, the Neil DeGrasse Tyson one the other week was really good.
Should it happen to disappear from the front page the download button is here.