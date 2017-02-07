Sean Carroll on “The Life Scientific”

You can listen for free to this 27-minute BBC podcast (and download it)  in which Jim Al-Khalili interviews Sean Carroll on cosmology. There’s no direct link, but go to the page by clicking on the screenshot, while you’ll find it at the top.

screen-shot-2017-02-07-at-6-32-25-am

Carroll at the LogiCal 2017 conference a few weeks ago (photo by me):

img_0530

h/t: Kevin

2 Comments

  1. Charles Phillips
    The Life Scientific is a fantastic podcast, the Neil DeGrasse Tyson one the other week was really good.

  2. serendipitydawg
    Should it happen to disappear from the front page the download button is here.

