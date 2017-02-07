My prediction, which is mine

I predict that the appeals court that this evening is pondering Trump’s immigration order will continue the stay, so that the order will not be enforced.
But this one is destined for the Supreme Court.
But this one is destined for the Supreme Court.
My prediction, which also is mine, is that your prediction is correct.
15 more minutes to listen live with side commentaries.