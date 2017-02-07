Betsy DeVos wins confirmation

As predicted, there was a 50-50 tie in the Senate over the confirmation of the rich and totally unqualified Betsy DeVos to be Trump’s education secretary. And also as predicted, Vice-President Pence broke the tie, confirming DeVos. If only a single additional Republican had some integrity! But that, I suppose, is too much to ask. This is the first time in the history of Cabinet nominations that the VP had to break a Senate tie.
Here’s a tw**t provided by Matthew Cobb, showing how much money Devos (who’s a billionaire) gave to all the Republicans who voted for her. After all, they want to keep the dosh flowing. . .
It’s a real screw you to people who have dedicated their lives to educating others.
This what Trump was talking about when he said he was going to drain the swamp. More like swamp the drain with money. So now the poor and not so poor who voted for this pathological liar can get their kids an even worse education. Step right up and get your vouchers.
Lisa Murkowski is on that list of those who received money, but according to the Washington Post, she and Susan Collins (of Maine) were the Republicans who voted against DeVos. Wish more Republicans were like that.
Spicer is saying that Democrats are following ‘childish tactics’ with the confirmations. Seriously?