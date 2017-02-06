The possibility of war

I remember being scared as a child about the possibility of nuclear war. We had drills in elementary school, hiding under our desks when a siren blew, and I remember when people were building fallout shelters and stocking them with canned goods. I also remember the Cuban missile crisis, when the possibility of a nuclear exchange was suddenly very real. (My father, a military officer, told my family that he may have to “deploy.”)
Since then things have calmed down a bit, but I fear that they’re worsening. You might be aware that a few days ago The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists moved the “Doomsday Clock” a half minute closer to “midnight” (nuclear Armageddon and the end of humanity), so that it’s now 2½ minutes until midnight. That’s only 30 seconds farther away than its closest point: 2 minutes until midnight in 1953, when both the US and the Soviet Union tested H-bombs. As CNN noted:
The group cited US President Donald Trump’s “disturbing comments” about the use of nuclear weapons and views on climate change among other factors, including cyberthreats and the rise in nationalism, that have contributed to the darkened forecast.
“The board’s decision to move the clock less than a full minute reflects a simple reality: As this statement is issued, Donald Trump has been the US president only a matter of days,” the organization said in a statement.
The emblematic clock had remained at three minutes to midnight for the past two years.
In a statement released earlier this week, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said it was taking a number of recent developments into account.
“A rise in strident nationalism worldwide, President Donald Trump’s comments on nuclear arms and climate issues, a darkening global security landscape that is colored by increasingly sophisticated technology, and a growing disregard for scientific expertise,” were among them, it said.
Now that Trump is President, I’m worried about two potential conflagrations that could lead to war. The first is with Iran, as I think some of Trump’s people are spoiling for a war with Iran, and the saber-rattling we’ve seen in the last two weeks is unsettling. Such a war could potentially bring in Russia on the side of Iran, as they are strategic partners and Russia has supplied a missile defense system to Iran.
The other possibility is a flat-out war with Russia. That’s the possibility discussed buy Tom Nichols, a professor of National Security Affairs at the U.S.’s Naval War college, in the video below. Nichols is a conservative, and no fan of Obama, but he’s not a fan of Trump, either. (He’s also an undefeated five-time Jeopardy champion.) If you click on the screenshot below, you’ll go to a three-part interview with him on various topics, including why Americans distrust the media. The most interesting part was the third (click on “Part 3” at lower left of the site you reach by clicking on the screenshot): a five-minute discussion on what Russia may do with Trump at the helm.
Nichols thinks that because Putin isn’t all that savvy, but is bellicose, and because Trump has repeatedly denigrated NATO, Putin may test NATO by “pushing” at member countries like Poland or Estonia. Since we and other countries in the alliance are sworn by treaty to defend NATO countries that are attacked, that could lead to war. And Nichols, who is no slouch, is worried that that possibility could escalate naturally into nuclear war: as he says, that could either “shake apart” NATO, or, worse, escalate into a third world war.
Regarding the nuclear threat, Nichols notes that “The Russians have said that if they get into a jam they can’t get out of with conventional weapons, they reserve the right to use nuclear weapons to ‘de-escalate’ the situation—shock everybody into their senses. So yeah, nuclear weapons will come into play I think a lot sooner than they should, and it’s a very unsettling possibility. ”
If you want to see what a war with the Soviet Union would be like if it erupted over Iran, watch this chilling two-hour BBC docudrama, “Threads,” depicting a nuclear attack on Britain in 1984. If it doesn’t shake you, you’ve made of stone.
Scary stuff.
don’t forget China & the South China Sea or North Korea whose leader gives Trump a run for his money on the loose cannon scale
I tend to agree; I think those behind the throne tend to be spoiling for war with Iran and China, and not necessarily in that order.
I am confused about Russia.
The media has been saying for months that Trump is Putin’s puppet. That Putin literally hacked voting machines and paper ballots to get Trump elected.
So much conflicting info from the media. I don’t know what to believe anymore.
99.9999% of the World Population doesn’t want anything to do with Nuclear war, or any war really, but the .0001% who have the control over those weapons are seriously considering using them, because political BS. Literally squabbling and posturing over imaginary lines. That’s never a good ratio. At least cities that have a Trump hotel can be assured that they won’t get hit by American nukes.
I’ve never seen Krauss look so grim.
China?
I thought that might get a mention, especially given Bannon’s comments that came to light a few days ago, the comments by US ambassador to Japan yesterday, and the increasing war of words.
China is obviously going to have a major role in the dynamic of any potential war the US may get involved in.
Your fears are not unfounded. Here are a couple recent articles that won’t make you feel any better:
Former Secretary of Defense William Perry. Arguably the most knowledgeable person on proliferation:
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/01/william-perry-nuclear-weapons-proliferation-214604
And this piece by Eric Schlosser in the New Yorker:
http://www.newyorker.com/news/news-desk/world-war-three-by-mistake