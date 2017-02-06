Satan cat pareidolia

In the Leon monologue from three days ago, I missed an example of pareidolia, but it was caught by reader Pete Smith. Can you see it in the original photo?

Yes, it’s a satanic cat!:

And while we’re at it, reader Ginger K. called my attention to the Daily Mail‘s article on Alistair Cantley, who spotted the face of Jesus in the door of a bathroom in an IKEA store in Glasgow:

[Cantley] said: ‘It was a fairly normal shopping trip until I saw that. It’s not every day you spot Jesus in Ikea. ‘The door handle was in the way a bit but I think for anyone walking past they can clearly see the face there. ‘I’ll have to call in again soon and see if he’s still there. Maybe he’s watching over me.’