Satan cat pareidolia

In the Leon monologue from three days ago, I missed an example of pareidolia, but it was caught by reader Pete Smith. Can you see it in the original photo?
And while we’re at it, reader Ginger K. called my attention to the Daily Mail‘s article on Alistair Cantley, who spotted the face of Jesus in the door of a bathroom in an IKEA store in Glasgow:
[Cantley] said: ‘It was a fairly normal shopping trip until I saw that. It’s not every day you spot Jesus in Ikea.
‘The door handle was in the way a bit but I think for anyone walking past they can clearly see the face there.
‘I’ll have to call in again soon and see if he’s still there. Maybe he’s watching over me.’
O M G
SATAN KITTEH!!111!!!11111
Oh that Leon is a hot kitty. I believe that wood look is veneer, where they take a picture of the wood grain piece and then just replicate it. That is how Jebus got everywhere.
I think it’s a bookmatched veneer where they take two slices and reverse one to give a mirror image.
Yes, just like – not real wood. Not real Jebus.
Veneer is real wood. You can get cheap shelving and paneling with fake wood grain photo-finished onto it, but that’s not veneer.
hhmmm… nose missing, little horns on head, permanent frown – no wonder Jesus didn’t come back.
Most excellent devil cat! Well-played.
And the jeebus portrait… didnt quite see it at first, but quickly realized this was probably his face a few moments after coming atound in tne tomb. Looks a little shaken by the whole experience.
And still gotta roll that freakin boulder outta the way.
Wow, Jesus looks almost exactly like Burt Lahr as the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz! Who knew?!
“What makes the Hottentot so hot?”
I guess my detectors are off, the first one looks more like a jack-o-lantern to me. And “jebus” seems to resemble the Gerald Scarfe judge from Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” I’m always perplexed, since we don’t even know whether jesus existed, how we know what he looked like!
https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=images&cd=&ved=0ahUKEwiNmr27q_zRAhUS5mMKHd4XBpkQjRwIBw&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.geraldscarfe.com%2Fshop%2Fdiscount%2Fpink-floyd-the-wall-the-judge-and-pink%2F&psig=AFQjCNFzHaUQaAhFbMygfZWzG8HMw1AskA&ust=1486500348464193
That does open for me!
Of course, Satan kitteh sleeps comfortably, warming itself above the portal to Hell while ignoring the screams of the damned below.
Satan kitteh dreams of warm, lively mice. Yum, yum.
uh, looks a little like satanic Bannon to me
I once bought a Jesus kit from IKEA. One of the nails was missing.
Can you cross your ankles please we have run out of nails .
I hope i don’t burn in Hell .
Just put the hands together like the feet and it’ll do.
Wow ,that.s settled i now believe in the devil and JC .
On the Viral Things web site for 2nd Feb there is a photo of an eclipse with devil horns .
Don’t know how to post a link else i would .
That’s not Jesus, it’s an angry catfish monster.
If you flip the image of IKEA jesus upside down
you get a cat, too!
That face of Jesus s c a r e s me.
Things with Faces.
sub
So Scottish Jesus has a Fu Manchu moustache and an Eddie Munster hairline?