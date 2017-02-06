Satan cat pareidolia

In the Leon monologue from three days ago, I missed an example of pareidolia, but it was caught by reader Pete Smith. Can you see it in the original photo?

Yes, it’s a satanic cat!:pareidolia

And while we’re at it, reader Ginger K. called my attention to the Daily Mail‘s article on Alistair Cantley, who spotted the face of Jesus in the door of a bathroom in an IKEA store in Glasgow:

[Cantley] said: ‘It was a fairly normal shopping trip until I saw that. It’s not every day you spot Jesus in Ikea.

‘The door handle was in the way a bit but I think for anyone walking past they can clearly see the face there.

‘I’ll have to call in again soon and see if he’s still there. Maybe he’s watching over me.’

3c17ec8800000578-0-alastair_cantley_23_spotted_the_face_of_jesus_on_a_toilet_door_a-m-46_1484301969210

 

23 Comments

  Cindy
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    O M G

    SATAN KITTEH!!111!!!11111

    Reply
  Randall Schenck
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 2:33 pm

    Oh that Leon is a hot kitty. I believe that wood look is veneer, where they take a picture of the wood grain piece and then just replicate it. That is how Jebus got everywhere.

    Reply
    Graham Head
      Posted February 6, 2017 at 3:06 pm

      I think it’s a bookmatched veneer where they take two slices and reverse one to give a mirror image.

      Reply
      Randall Schenck
        Posted February 6, 2017 at 3:26 pm

        Yes, just like – not real wood. Not real Jebus.

        Reply
        Gregory Kusnick
          Posted February 6, 2017 at 3:38 pm

          Veneer is real wood. You can get cheap shelving and paneling with fake wood grain photo-finished onto it, but that’s not veneer.

          Reply
  busterggi
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    hhmmm… nose missing, little horns on head, permanent frown – no wonder Jesus didn’t come back.

    Reply
  Sshort
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 2:38 pm

    Most excellent devil cat! Well-played.

    And the jeebus portrait… didnt quite see it at first, but quickly realized this was probably his face a few moments after coming atound in tne tomb. Looks a little shaken by the whole experience.

    And still gotta roll that freakin boulder outta the way.

    Reply
  jblilie
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 2:48 pm

    Wow, Jesus looks almost exactly like Burt Lahr as the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz! Who knew?!

    Reply
  Simon Hayward
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 2:51 pm

    I guess my detectors are off, the first one looks more like a jack-o-lantern to me. And “jebus” seems to resemble the Gerald Scarfe judge from Pink Floyd’s “The Wall” I’m always perplexed, since we don’t even know whether jesus existed, how we know what he looked like!

    https://www.google.com/url?sa=i&rct=j&q=&esrc=s&source=images&cd=&ved=0ahUKEwiNmr27q_zRAhUS5mMKHd4XBpkQjRwIBw&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.geraldscarfe.com%2Fshop%2Fdiscount%2Fpink-floyd-the-wall-the-judge-and-pink%2F&psig=AFQjCNFzHaUQaAhFbMygfZWzG8HMw1AskA&ust=1486500348464193

    That does open for me!

    Reply
  Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    Of course, Satan kitteh sleeps comfortably, warming itself above the portal to Hell while ignoring the screams of the damned below.
    Satan kitteh dreams of warm, lively mice. Yum, yum.

    Reply
    Ann German
      Posted February 6, 2017 at 2:59 pm

      uh, looks a little like satanic Bannon to me

      Reply
  Speaker To Animals
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 3:00 pm

    I once bought a Jesus kit from IKEA. One of the nails was missing.

    Reply
    David Coxill
      Posted February 6, 2017 at 3:05 pm

      Can you cross your ankles please we have run out of nails .
      I hope i don’t burn in Hell .

      Reply
    busterggi
      Posted February 6, 2017 at 3:13 pm

      Just put the hands together like the feet and it’ll do.

      Reply
  David Coxill
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    Wow ,that.s settled i now believe in the devil and JC .
    On the Viral Things web site for 2nd Feb there is a photo of an eclipse with devil horns .
    Don’t know how to post a link else i would .

    Reply
  tubby
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 3:16 pm

    That’s not Jesus, it’s an angry catfish monster.

    Reply
  grasshopper
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    If you flip the image of IKEA jesus upside down
    you get a cat, too!

    Reply
  jrhs
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 3:24 pm

    That face of Jesus s c a r e s me.

    Reply
  Diana MacPherson
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Things with Faces.

    Reply
    Diana MacPherson
      Posted February 6, 2017 at 3:28 pm

      sub

      Reply
  Gregory Kusnick
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    So Scottish Jesus has a Fu Manchu moustache and an Eddie Munster hairline?

    Reply

