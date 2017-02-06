Readers’ wildlife photos (and video!)

It’s Bird Day, and we have photos and video. First, a video of battling Glossy Ibises (Plegadis falcinellus) by Tara Tanaka (flickr site here, Vimeo channel here), who promises more videos soon. Her notes are indented; be sure to go to the Vimeo site to watch it large and in high-definition.

We just got back from a fantastic two-week photography camping trip around Florida, and I still haven’t seen all of my photos and videos, but knew that this was the first one I wanted to share. I slowed down the action to 50% of actual speed as soon as the second bird enters the frame. It was shot using manual focus, and it was quite a challenge just keeping them in the frame.

And once again I’ve begged a portion of photos from Pete Moulton:

These are all from various lakes and ponds in the Phoenix area.

Portrait of a drake Northern ShovelerAnas clypeata, showing the mandibular lamellae he uses to strain food particles from the water.

Drake Ring-necked Duck, Aythya collaris. This has been the most common duck in my areas this winter. Eurasian readers will certainly notice this bird’s similarity to their more familiar Tufted Duck A. fuligula.

My favorite of all the ducks, a drake CanvasbackAythya valisineria.

While I was photographing the Canvasbacks this adult Green HeronButorides virescens, came over to watch. When the photo session ended, off it went to the other side of the pond.

Eared Grebe (Podiceps nigricollis) in basic plumage. The American Ornithologists’ Union still considers this form conspecific with the Black-necked Grebe of Eurasia, but other organizations have begun to split the North American bird off as a separate species. These aren’t rare in my area, but they generally don’t provide much in the way of photographic opportunities.

And, finally, the obligatory Pied-billed GrebePodilymbus podiceps, taking a rest in between bouts of terrorizing all the ducks on the pond.

  1. Randall Schenck
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 7:54 am | Permalink

    I do not think the photography gets much better than this.

    Reply
  2. Mark Sturtevant
    Posted February 6, 2017 at 7:57 am | Permalink

    Absolutely beautiful! Thanks to both contributors today.

    Reply

