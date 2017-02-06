Now I’M gonna get punched!

According to Wikipedia, Lexi Alexander is “a German film director who also works in television. She is a former World Karate Association world champion in karate-point fighting. Alexander is well known for her advocacy for feminist issues in Hollywood.” Is it really a surprise, then, that she’s this punch-happy?
I’m opposed to punching Richard Spencer, so Ms. Alexander apparently think that I (and many readers here) deserve a bop on the nose. Dave Rubin responds.
Just to show, though, that the Left has no absolute monopoly on this kind of threat, here’s an excerpt from an article at Politically Speaking:
Marquette County [Michigan] Republican Party official faced a storm of protest online after he wrote on Facebook that “another Kent State” might be the solution to recent campus protests.
Dan Adamini was, of course, referring to the 1970 massacre at Kent State University when Ohio National Guard members opened fire on anti-war protesters, killing four and wounding nine, including some bystanders.
Adamini, the former Marquette GOP chair, now the secretary of the party’s executive committee, wrote: “…I’m thinking another Kent State might be the only solution protest stopped after only one death. They do it because they know there are no consequences yet.”
In the present, he was referring specifically to the recent student protests that grew violent at the University of California Berkeley in response to a planned on-campus speech by Milo Yiannopoulous, a right-wing writer for Breitbart and a notorious online troll.
Adamini followed up with a tweet: “… Time for another Kent State perhaps. One bullet stops a lot of thuggery.”
After receiving a barrage of angry responses, Adamini took down the Twitter post and deactivated his personal Facebook account.
h/t: Cindy
Surely the only time for punching nazis is during wartime.
When will people like Ms. Alexander realize that violence against extremists with vile ideas only encourages them, and energizes their followers.
I still don’t know why they draw the line at a punch. Why not a kick in the head? A knee-capping? Castration? Trepanning? Both sexes? Young and old?
Time to bring back the Rack, the Judas Cradle, the Wheel,dunking, boiling exposure, live burial and the Iron Maiden.
Why not? All Nazis need is public humiliation. That’s the argument.
I didn’t expect the Spanish Inquisition…
No one expects the Spanish Inquisition.
Ha!
Touche. A rare opportunity!
You don’t have much to worry from a karate point fighter. They train to not hit hard. There are so many karate point fighting organizations that being the champion of one of these things isn’t a big deal.
The German government subsidizes its movie-making industry in order to encourage local industry – giving us such horrors as Uwe Boll movies. So it may be the case (though I certainly don’t know) that her director credit is about as valuable and meaningful as her karate credit.
I actually enjoyed her movie, The Punisher…
Now Uwe Boll….Is another matter all together…
I thought Karate was all about defense? Did she take a different course?
Clearly more Cobra Kai than Miyagi.
You’re thinking of Aikido.
“We oppose people who use violence against those who disagree with them (fascists) by also using violence against people who disagree with us (also fascists).”
When you’re on the left, the idiots are on the right. When you’re on the right, the idiots are on the left. When you’re in the middle, they’re everywhere!
The reality does feel daunting. It’s as if there can be no position one can take without being partially perceived as being aligned with someone else’s stupidity.
I think the middle has evaporated.
My bold. In a sense, he’s absolutely right. Yes, many people speak freely in part because they know the government won’t try and kill or punish them for doing so. And that is a very, very good thing Mr. Adamini. We want there to be no Kent State-like consequences for voicing political opinion.
Might Ms. Alexander have intended this ironically?
I don’t think so.
Here is the rest of her Twitter feed
https://mobile.twitter.com/Lexialex
She seems angry.
Can we punch back? Have street fights everywhere, Hell’s Angels, guns, retaliation attacks on children?
“They do it because they know there are no consequences”
Let me rephrase that, they do it without knowing what the consequences are. Now the left have handed Trump and Milo a fantastic opportunity to point out the stupidity of the left’s actions.
Here’s a lesson for the left: you are now in the domain of the lowest common denominator equal to the alt-right. You are making the rest of us walk as slowly as an agitated three year old in a temper tantrum at the grocery store because mom did not buy you marshmallows.
You know who deserves a good punch in the face is that Gandhi fella. He would so be against punching Spencer. Fuck that Nazi lover. #punchgandhiintheface
MLK would have opposed it too, which is rather ironic considering cthe fact that Ms Alexander retweeted a mural of MLK shushing Trump.