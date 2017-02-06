Now I’M gonna get punched!

According to Wikipedia, Lexi Alexander is “a German film director who also works in television. She is a former World Karate Association world champion in karate-point fighting. Alexander is well known for her advocacy for feminist issues in Hollywood.” Is it really a surprise, then, that she’s this punch-happy?

I’m opposed to punching Richard Spencer, so Ms. Alexander apparently think that I (and many readers here) deserve a bop on the nose. Dave Rubin responds.

More from the tolerant Left. pic.twitter.com/tcDcsSgO2W — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) February 6, 2017

Just to show, though, that the Left has no absolute monopoly on this kind of threat, here’s an excerpt from an article at Politically Speaking:

Marquette County [Michigan] Republican Party official faced a storm of protest online after he wrote on Facebook that “another Kent State” might be the solution to recent campus protests. Dan Adamini was, of course, referring to the 1970 massacre at Kent State University when Ohio National Guard members opened fire on anti-war protesters, killing four and wounding nine, including some bystanders. Adamini, the former Marquette GOP chair, now the secretary of the party’s executive committee, wrote: “…I’m thinking another Kent State might be the only solution protest stopped after only one death. They do it because they know there are no consequences yet.” In the present, he was referring specifically to the recent student protests that grew violent at the University of California Berkeley in response to a planned on-campus speech by Milo Yiannopoulous, a right-wing writer for Breitbart and a notorious online troll. Adamini followed up with a tweet: “… Time for another Kent State perhaps. One bullet stops a lot of thuggery.” After receiving a barrage of angry responses, Adamini took down the Twitter post and deactivated his personal Facebook account.

h/t: Cindy