Monday: Hili dialogue

Well, here we are: another week older and deeper in debt. It’s Monday, February 6, 2017: “National Chopstix Day” in the U.S. They’re not even a food, and they’re spelled wrong, too. And, as always on this date, it’s the UN-sponsored “International day for zero tolerance to female genital mutilation.” (Note that neither the word “Islam” nor “Muslim” are mentioned in the Wikipedia article.)

On this day in 1819, Singapore was founded by Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles. In 1918, British women over 30 gained the right to vote—but why 30 instead of, say, 21? On February 6, 1952, Elizabeth II became the Queen of England, which means that today she’s reigned exactly 65 years. Wikipedia reports that on this day in 1989, “The Round Table Talks start in Poland, thus marking the beginning of the overthrow of communism in Eastern Europe.”

Notables born on this day include Aaron Burr (1756), J. E. B. Stuart (1833, died in battle 1864), Babe Ruth (1895), Ronald Reagan (1911), Eva Braun (1912), Zsa Zsa Gabor (1917, died recently), François Truffaut (1932), Bob Marley (1945), and Rick(roll) Astley (1966). Those who died on this day include Gustav Klimt (1918), Danny Thomas (1991), and Arthur Ashe (1993). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, neurotic about her noms, is ordering Andrzej—who is just recovering from a bad virus—to procure more food:

Hili: Now we are going in and you have to go to the grocery store. A: Why? Hili: The refrigerator is empty.

In Polish:

Hili: A teraz my wracamy do domu , a ty musisz iść do sklepu.

Ja: Dlaczego?

Hili: Lodówka jest pusta.

Out in icy Winnipeg, Gus is passing the time by getting baked:

Please Sir, can I have some more catnip? =^..^=

And reader Su sent a gif in which a cat fights the stream of air from a hair dryer: