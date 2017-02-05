Why is the goose cooked?

In preparation for my trip to New Zealand, I’ve been watching some of their famous commercials, including their safety demonstrations, like this one having a Lord of the Rings theme:
or this one, featuring the beloved All Blacks rugby team:
This one features the entire crew wearing nothing but body paint:
And here’s an ad, also funny, but I have one question: WHY IS THE GOOSE SINGED AT THE END?
Did you get the pav reference in the last video with the goose?
I think he was singed because he got hit by lightning trying to fly himself.
Yes, I seem to remember that Aussies claim the Pavlova as their treat (I’ve actually had one; it’s good), but it was invented in New Zealand.
NZ and Australia always fight over who invented pav. 🙂 Be prepared to have a lot of pav made for you when you go there.
This is a good video to watch too.
The Aussie actor (Bryan Brown) beat him up?
No, must be the lightnining
It might have been the one that got hit by lightning.
I shouldn’t have watched the other videos before commenting.
I assume the actor (Bryan Brown) was unhappy about not being (quite) recognized and flambeed him. By the way, Bryan Brown was the voice of the CGI goose, so that was a bit of an in joke.
This is a good ad compilation.