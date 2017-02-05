Why is the goose cooked?

In preparation for my trip to New Zealand, I’ve been watching some of their famous commercials, including their safety demonstrations, like this one having a Lord of the Rings theme:

or this one, featuring the beloved All Blacks rugby team:

This one features the entire crew wearing nothing but body paint:

And here’s an ad, also funny, but I have one question: WHY IS THE GOOSE SINGED AT THE END?

10 Comments

  1. Diana MacPherson
    Posted February 5, 2017 at 1:38 pm | Permalink

    Did you get the pav reference in the last video with the goose?

    I think he was singed because he got hit by lightning trying to fly himself.

    • whyevolutionistrue
      Posted February 5, 2017 at 1:48 pm | Permalink

      Yes, I seem to remember that Aussies claim the Pavlova as their treat (I’ve actually had one; it’s good), but it was invented in New Zealand.

      • Diana MacPherson
        Posted February 5, 2017 at 1:49 pm | Permalink

        NZ and Australia always fight over who invented pav. 🙂 Be prepared to have a lot of pav made for you when you go there.

  2. Diana MacPherson
    Posted February 5, 2017 at 1:39 pm | Permalink

    This is a good video to watch too.

  3. justjase79
    Posted February 5, 2017 at 1:41 pm | Permalink

    The Aussie actor (Bryan Brown) beat him up?

  4. Billy Bl.
    Posted February 5, 2017 at 1:49 pm | Permalink

    It might have been the one that got hit by lightning.

    • Billy Bl.
      Posted February 5, 2017 at 1:50 pm | Permalink

      I shouldn’t have watched the other videos before commenting.

  5. rwilsker
    Posted February 5, 2017 at 1:55 pm | Permalink

    I assume the actor (Bryan Brown) was unhappy about not being (quite) recognized and flambeed him. By the way, Bryan Brown was the voice of the CGI goose, so that was a bit of an in joke.

  6. Diana MacPherson
    Posted February 5, 2017 at 2:03 pm | Permalink

    This is a good ad compilation.

