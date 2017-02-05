Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning; it’s Sunday, February 5, 2017, and it’s World Nutella Day. If you eat it (or even if you don’t), PuffHo has obligingly compiled “11 things you really should know if you love Nutella.” Not all of these facts are palatable: for instance, 56% of the stuff is straight sugar, and the second ingredient isn’t hazelnuts, but not-that-good-for-you palm oil. I did try it out of curiosity a while back, and wasn’t impressed. But your mileage may differ.

In Mexico it’s Constitution Day, and the U.S. it’s National Weatherperson’s Day, celebrating our public meteorologists.

On this day in 1852, the Hermitage Museum opened in St. Petersburg. I’ve been there, and it is without doubt one of the three or four greatest art museums in the world, with the added perk of being in a royal palace. On February 5, 1869, the world’s largest alluvial gold nugget, the “Welcome Stranger Nugget”, was discovered by two prospectors at Moliagul, Victoria, Australia. Its refined weight was 3,123 oz (214.1 lbs or 97 kg), and the miners received £9381 for their find— about US $3-4 million in 2013 prices. Here’s a relative of one of the finders holding a replica of the nugget:

On this day in 1917, the current constitution of Mexico was adopted, which is why it’s Constitution Day there. In 1924, the Greenwich Observatory began broadcasting its famous time signals, and on February 5, 1939, Franco became the leader of Spain. Rumor has it that he died some time ago.

Notables born on this day include Adlai Stevenson II (1900), Hank Aaron and Don Cherry (both 1934), Al Kooper (1944), Charlotte Rampling (1946), and Laura Linney (1964). Those who expired on this day include Marianne Moore (1972) and Maharishi Mahesh Yogi (2008). Meanwhile Hili is being apocalyptic:

Hili: End of the world.

A: When?

Hili: A week from now.

A: So we still have plenty of time.

Hili: That’s true.

In Polish:

Hili: Koniec świata.

Ja: Kiedy?

Hili: Za tydzień.

Ja: To mamy jeszcze mnóstwo czasu.

Hili: To prawda.

Leon, on a hiking vacation to the mountains of southern Poland, seems reluctant to go outside. I can’t believe a cat can sleep on top of a stove like that, which is undoubtedly very hot!:

Leon: Mountains? Thank you, maybe another time.

And out in Winnipeg, Gus is passing the winter by playing indoors. We have a video:

Gus was a bit lukewarm about these feather sticks until they were combined with the tissue paper.