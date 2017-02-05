This video, published two days ago, features Sam Harris on Bill Maher’s “Real Time.” The conversation, about Islam and Trump’s orders on immigration, is wide ranging, centering on the need for moderate and ex-Muslims to help effect the taming of invidious Islamic theology. For those who call Sam an “Islamophobe,” this video is required viewing; but of course nothing Sam says will dispel that smear.

Sam also lauds Asra Nomani, a moderate Muslim who’s fought tirelessly for women’s rights under Islam. I used to admire her greatly, and still do in some ways, but I was distressed to see Asra announce her vote for Donald Trump. I cut her some slack because I attributed that to my notion that she was a one-issue voter and was thinking that Trump would deal with Muslim extremism more effectively than would Clinton. However, she also said this:

But I am a single mother who can’t afford health insurance under Obamacare. The president’s mortgage-loan modification program, “HOPE NOW,” didn’t help me. Tuesday, I drove into Virginia from my hometown of Morgantown, W.Va., where I see rural America and ordinary Americans, like me, still struggling to make ends meet, after eight years of the Obama administration.

If she thinks she’s going to get a better healthcare deal under Trump, or that ordinary Americans will be better off under Trump, I have a wall on the border I want to sell her. Nomani also came out in favor of Trump’s executive orders banning immigration. Yet she still describes herself as a “liberal,” which stymies me.

Writing at The Hill, in a piece denouncing the alt-left, with which I largely agree, she nevertheless said this (my emphasis):

In fact, while the Trump administration must of, course, lead from a place of compassion and moderation, intolerant tolerance-loving people are threatening the very safety of Americans, fomented by irresponsible Democratic Party leaders who refuse to accept the election results of 2016, fear-mongering “social justice warriors” who behave as if they are on the set of the “Hunger Games,” the movie about a “resistance” against a tyrannical dictator, and reckless social media outlets, media companies and alt-left “fake news” sites that amplify the “agit prop,” or agitation propaganda, of these political leaders and activists. . . . Appropriately, Trump responded this morning with the following tweet: “If U.C. Berkeley does not allow free speech and practices violence on innocent people with a different point of view – NO FEDERAL FUNDS?”

If she thinks the Trump administration is going to lead from a place of compassion and moderation, she’s sorely misguided. As is her claim that Trump’s threat to withhold money from Berkeley because of violence caused by non-student agitators is “appropiate”. Taking federal money from UC Berkeley for something they didn’t do (their Chancellor supported Milo’s right to talk, a talk led to the violence) is wrong: that money goes not only to support indigent and foreign students, but also to support scientific research. It’s not Berkeley’s fault, for their police tried to keep things peaceful.

As for Linda Sarsour, one of the leaders of the recent Women’s March, she’s beyond the pale. A hijabi who promotes sharia law, supports the BDS movement, and touts the repressive regimes of the Middle East, she also emitted a disgusting tw**t saying that she wished the vaginas of Brigette Gabriel and Ayaan Hirsi Ali should be “taken away” (see below) I presume Sarsour’s aware that, having experienced female genital mutilation, Ayaan Hirsi Ali has already lost part of her genitals. Sarsour later removed that tweet, but it gives you an idea of where she’s coming from. Beware of her: she’s admired by the regressive left simply because she’s a hijabi. Her values certainly aren’t progressive!