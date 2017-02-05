Reader Kurt Andreas sent some lovely photos of insects, fungi and slime molds (for some reason we’ve gotten a lot of fungi lately after a long dry spell). His notes are indented.

I have a mixed bag for you today. I was inspired by Jim Stump’s wildlife contributions, as I have tons of fungi and slime mold pictures, and wanted to share a few. I was also hoping your kind readers might be able to ID some of them. Unfortunately many many mushrooms can only be IDed after taking spore prints or using histological or genetic studies.

These were all taken in Glendale, Queens’ Forest Park on 10/8/16.