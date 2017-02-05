Reader Kurt Andreas sent some lovely photos of insects, fungi and slime molds (for some reason we’ve gotten a lot of fungi lately after a long dry spell). His notes are indented.
I have a mixed bag for you today. I was inspired by Jim Stump’s wildlife contributions, as I have tons of fungi and slime mold pictures, and wanted to share a few. I was also hoping your kind readers might be able to ID some of them. Unfortunately many many mushrooms can only be IDed after taking spore prints or using histological or genetic studies.
These were all taken in Glendale, Queens’ Forest Park on 10/8/16.
Arcyria sp., an Amoebozoan slime mold:
Asian Tiger Mosquito (Aedes albopictus). These suckers seem to have displaced the Culex mosquitos I used to see far more often in Queens. Unfortunately they are vectors for Zika, dengue and yellow fever, and Queens sees a few spray trucks come by a year to inhibit their population size.
Cabbage White (Pieris rapae):
Finally, two Orthopterans showing their camouflage skills. Fork-tailed Bush Katydid (Scudderia furcata), male, New Paltz, NY (October 19, 2013):
Carolina Grasshopper (Dissosteira carolina) nymph, New Paltz, NY (June 26, 2014):
BONUS
You previously posted a picture of my Maine coon kitten Kitten Mittens. Now he’s all grown up, but as gorgeous as ever. Here he is taking a walk in my back yard, and another picture of him getting ready to sneeze or yawn.
I have a bunch of RWP’s to go through but I like these departures from animals – it truly is wildlife… it’s great!