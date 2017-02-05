Jonathan Pie on the Berkeley protests and the moral decline of the Left

Here’s comedian Tom Walker, in his role as newsman Jonathan Pie, ranting about Milo Yiannopoulos’s speech and the Berkeley protests, claiming (correctly) that the Berkeley violence “hands the moral high ground to Trump.” This is serious satire, not just pure comdedy.
Pie’s only error: blaming UC Berkeley on the protests and justifying Trump’s threat to rescind federal money to the University. In fact, the University did everything it could to keep the peace, including hiring extra police and publishing a letter from the Chancellor defending the free speech but calling for protest to be peaceful. It’s time to stop blaming Berkeley for the violence—unless, that is, you think that (like some of the professors), they should have rescinded Milo’s invitation to speak from the Berkeley College Republicans.
h/t: Gregory
I didn’t see where Pie endorsed Trump’s threat of withholding funding, just his statement that violent protest against speech was wrong. And I don’t think Pie was attacking UC Berkley but leftists who gleefully share videos of Nazi punchings and Trump supporters having their speech shut down by force.
I agree with you that UC Berkley did all it could and attacking that institution is not the right tactic but I didn’t see where Pie was endorsing such things.
Either way, thank you for sharing this clip!
Dr. Coyne, I disagree with you that Berkeley did everything it could to let the speaker speak.
The university did indeed hire extra security, but when it came time for the police and security to act, I understand the university asked them to “stand down”. And many stayed inside the building while the rampage occurred.
Given the bodily injuries and property destruction, it’s amazing there was only one arrest.
Cynical me says that despite university statement and security preparation, it did not want the speaker to speak, and that’s what it achieved.
I fear this is true. Such a low number of arrests doesn’t seem likely given similar level of protest/riot elsewhere and the typical numbers. I don’t have them on hand, true, but it’s certainly higher than what, one or two?
It is possible they may have asked security to stand down, I have no idea and had not heard that. But maybe they did so for other reasons involving safety of the security. Doesn’t really matter. The riot itself cannot be blamed on the school and Trump, as usual was dead wrong to issue his threat.
If the guy was invited by the University to speak, your conclusion that they did not want him to speak is a little more than cynical, maybe paranoid.
Well never mind the politics, that was a great clip! The guy hit the nail on the head.