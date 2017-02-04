The President pronounces on the new immigration ruling

Here’s The Donald’s response to Federal District Court judge James Robart’s ruling temporarily blocking two provisions of the infamous “Muslim Ban” executive order:
“So-called judge”? That’s an insult to the federal judiciary (Robart was appointed by George W. Bush). It’s unseemly for a President to use Twitter to pronounce on judicial decisions, it’s unseemly for a President to impugn a Federal judge in this way, and it’s unseemly for the President to get himself involved in a court battle on social media. What hath voters wrought?
They hath wrought a full blown idiot to the highest office of the land. The ultimate question is, What does that make us?
It was well know by any thinking people what this guy is and always has been. If you look for change at the age of 70….sorry.
It is said that a country gets the government it deserves …
Most who voted did not vote for this character. Those who didn’t vote or who voted for ridiculous 3rd party candidates, combined with our wretched & undemocratic electoral system, have put an unrefined authoritarian in office. An authoritarian whose chief adviser is a white supremacist.