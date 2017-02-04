The President pronounces on the new immigration ruling

Here’s The Donald’s response to Federal District Court judge James Robart’s ruling temporarily blocking two provisions of the infamous “Muslim Ban” executive order:

The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 4, 2017

“So-called judge”? That’s an insult to the federal judiciary (Robart was appointed by George W. Bush). It’s unseemly for a President to use Twitter to pronounce on judicial decisions, it’s unseemly for a President to impugn a Federal judge in this way, and it’s unseemly for the President to get himself involved in a court battle on social media. What hath voters wrought?