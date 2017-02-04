Saturday: Hili dialogue

Good morning and happy weekend; it’s Saturday, February 4, 2017. I see, as my bleary eyes scan the news, that a federal judge in Seattle has put a temporary nationwide hold on two parts of Trump’s immigration order: the suspension of entry from seven Muslim-majority countries, and the limitation on the number of refugees. The government will appeal, of course, but I think the country ban, at least, is unconstitutional on First Amendment grounds. Thank goodness there are decent citizens, politicians, legislators, and the press that can fight the upcoming injustices. (Now if we could get only one more Republican with integrity to oppose Betsy DeVos’s confirmation; for she has NO qualifcations to be Secretary of Education, and she’s pig-ignorant about the job to boot. Plus she’s a liar and dissimulator.)

On the food front, it’s both National Homemade Soup Day and National Stuffed Mushroom Day; I doubt that many readers will have either of these, though homemade soup is more likely. It’s also Rosa Parks Day, celebrating the birthday of a quiet woman who helped ignite the civil rights movement in the U.S.

On this day in 1945, the Yalta Conference opened, with Roosevelt, Stalin and Churchill trying to figure out what to do with Europe after the war. In 1974, Patty Hearst was kidnapped by The Symbionese Liberation Army in Berkeley, California. And on February 4, 2004, Facebook was founded, allowing people to flood the internet with kittens and to vent half-formed political views to all their “friends,” many of whom didn’t retain that status.

Notables born on this day include Charles Lindbergh (1902), Rosa Parks (1913; see above), Betty Friedan (1921), Dan Quayle (1947; whatever happened to him?), and comedian Dara Ó Briain (1972). Those who died on this day include Neal Cassady, a sort of hero of mine (1968, aged 41), Karen Carpenter (1983; ♥), Liberace (1987), and Betty Friedan (2006; died on her birthday). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili, who’s just eaten, is already anticipating her next meal:

Cyrus: That was a good breakfast. Hili: Yes, but that’s an old story.

In Polish:

Meanwhile in Southern Poland, Leon the Roué is already looking for love; he seems to have forgotten the lovely Balbina from his previous trip:

Leon: Hey, you, have you seen a cute blonde anywhere near here?

Here she is!

Finally, courtesy of Grania, here is a lovely cat with extraordinarily long ear fur!