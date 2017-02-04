Caturday felid trifecta: Cats acting out movie scenes, the first space cat, and another attempted worming of Business Cat

The other day I posted a re-enactment of a famous scene from Star Wars, but using cats. Today we have three more posted by Gizmodo (warning: these may be blocked in some countries):

Psycho:

The Lion King:

and my favorite, Titanic (this should be visible everywhere):

*********

Also from Gizmodo, the secret history of Félicette, the very first cat in space. Here’s a small excerpt:

From the streets of Paris, this tuxedo kitty—nicknamed “Astrocat”—would reach heights never achieved by feline kind. On October 24th, 1963, Félicette jetted 130 miles above Earth on a liquid-fueled French Véronique AG1 rocket, soaring high above the Algerian Sahara Desert. She returned just fifteen minutes later, already a decorated heroine for her nation. After her landing, French scientists at the Education Center of Aviation and Medical Research (CERMA) studied Félicette’s brain waves to see if she had changed at all since her voyage. While not much is known about their findings—or about Félicette’s eventual fate—the CERMA said she had made “a valuable contribution to research.”

Unlike Laika, the first space dog, Félicette returned alive, as you can see from this video, which will give Francopohones a chance to brush up their comprehension:

Success!

Sadly, her eponymous website reports that she was ultimately “sacrificed” (read “murdered”):

Her mission was a success and she had made a valuable contribution to scientific research. Once home she she was kept at the CERMA laboratories but unfortunately, a few months later they put her to sleep so that the electrodes that had been implanted in her brain could be studied. Even though she had a short life scientists were able to thoroughly analyze her reactions and use a very delicate neuro-physiological technique, that so far had only been achieved in laboratories.

So sad.

*********

Tom Fonder shows us yet another unsuccessful attempt to worm Business Cat:

h/t: David S., jsp