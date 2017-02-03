Why is life the way it is? A talk by Nick Lane

by Matthew Cobb
Nick Lane of University College London has just been awarded the Royal Society’s 2016 Michael Faraday Prize and Lecture, which “is awarded annually to the scientist or engineer whose expertise in communicating scientific ideas in lay terms is exemplary”. Nick is a brilliant writer of several books, including Life Ascending and, most recently The Vital Question, which Bill Gates fell in love with. (You can find more about his work, which has been translated into 25 languages, here).
Nick is also a leading researcher on the origin of life, and in particular on the way that eukaryotes – organisms with a nucleus and above all with mitochondria – came about. His research and his way with words led to him being awarded the Prize this year, which is much deserved.
As you’ll have noticed from the title of the award, he also got to give a lecture at the Royal Society, which took place at the award ceremony on 1 February. His title was also the subtitle of The Vital Question – Why Is Life The Way It Is? The Royal Society has been incredibly speedy about editing the video and here it is, for your delectation.
It’s 55 minutes long (there are 2 mins of introductory remarks you can skip over before you get to the citation, and then the talk) so you need to take your time, or bookmark it for later viewing. It is highly recommended, with some very important and complicated ideas being put over in a simple and engaging manner – exactly really is brilliant, and will help you understand why we all are the way we are.
I’ve just recently finished reading The Vital Question. I skipped around a bit and re-read some chapters and sections multiple times. There is so much fascinating material in the book, theories on the origins of life, sex, and death.
Looking at the origin and evolution of life from an energetics standpoint clarifies a lot for me. In particular, the peculiar universality of chemiosmosis and the central role mitochondrial endosymbiosis has played in creating the gulf between prokaryotic and eukaryotic life. So much emphasis has rightly been put on DNA, yet that may have been what distracted biologists from coming around to a metabolism-first perspective until now.
With the publication last year of ancestral genes pointing squarely to LUCA being an alkaline-vent inhabitant, I’m dumbfounded that some researchers continue to think that life moved to the vents instead of originating there. It’s far more parsimonious that life originated from the naturally-occurring proton gradient, rather than co-opting it later.