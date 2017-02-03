Two celebrities start a book club and choose a “proof of heaven” book

One might expect Kim Kardashian (but perhaps not Chrissy Teigen, whom I thought was smart) to read a book like this, but when these people with their millions of followers decide to start a book club, that means that their followers will read what the celebrities recommend. How sad, then, that, as Mashable reports, these two, along with celebrity hair stylist Jen Atkins, have joined forces to start a book club, and their very first pick happens to be full of woo and faith (click on screenshot to go to Amazon site):

Yes, it’s a book about near-death experiences (NDEs), and if you have any doubt that this is just about spirituality, or even physiological effects on the brain, go to the author’s site and read this on the page called “Our transformation by Jesus Christ.”

I thought of my mortal life and how, when it is complete, I too, will take on a new appearance, one of greater beauty, purity and love. The promise of Christ to make me whiter than snow is just that: a promise that he will keep!

I’m always wary of celebrity endorsements, for how many celebrities have the authority to pronounce publicly on important matters? But when Teigen and Kardashian start pushing a book that proves heaven, well, it’s just sad. Maybe, one of these fine days, people like them will choose a book that doesn’t tell people what they want to hear, but what they need to hear. (Don’t expect The God Delusion to be one of those!) It’s also sad that the book was a #1 New York Times bestseller, and that it gets 4.5 stars on Amazon, holding at position #925 22 years after publication.

Such is the power of confirmation bias. I’ve always thought that if you wanted to pull a Sokal-ian hoax and become a millionaire at the same time, you’d write a NDE book in which you meet Jesus and then return to life to tell people the Good News. But it wouldn’t work, for no publisher would touch it—not unless you went under deep cover and didn’t reveal the hoax till the end. (Even then, contractual stipulations against lying might make you give back the dosh.) But think how much books like Proof of Heaven and Heaven is for Real made for their authors!

Here are two Amazon summaries, the second of which is more objective (my emphasis):

On the night of November 19, 1973, following surgery, thirty-one-year-old wife and mother Betty J. Eadie died…. This is her extraordinary story of the events that followed, her astonishing proof of life after physical death. She saw more, perhaps than any other person has seen before and shares her almost photographic recollections of the remarkable details. Compelling, inspiring, and infinitely reassuring, her vivid account gives us a glimpse of the peace and unconditional love that awaits us all. More important, Betty’s journey offers a simple message that can transform our lives today, showing us our purpose and guiding us to live the way we were meant to — joyously, abundantly, and with love. From Library Journal

Eadie died at age 31 after surgery. During the time she was clinically dead, she alleges to have traveled through the spirit realm learning about the laws of nature and the history of the universe. The angels and other spiritual beings explained to her the reasons why different individuals chose to be on the earth and to accomplish certain acts. Her vision includes insights into the question, “Why are we here?” Our souls chose to come to the earth at certain times to be united with families that we had been soul mates with earlier in the spiritual realm, she explains. Perhaps her most intriguing insight regards the fall of humankind. “Eve did not sin because she was tempted but because she so desperately wanted to become the mother of mankind,” she states. Much of her story is similar to other near-death experiences. However, she obviously includes many of her personal views about religious philosophy. Her use of mythical elements detracts from the credibility of her story. A better source on this topic is the works of Raymond A. Moody (e.g., Near Death Experiences , Sounds True Recordings, 1991) . — Ravonne A. Green, Emmanuel Coll. Lib., Franklin Springs, Ga.

Copyright 1994 Reed Business Information, Inc. —