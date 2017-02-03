The new cover of Der Spiegel

Man, this cover of the German magazine Der Spiegel (“The Mirror”) is far more provocative that the New Yorker cover! (For verification, see The Independent.)

c3wbopiw8aambvm

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on February 3, 2017 at 1:22 pm and filed under Trumpiana. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

9 Comments

  1. Peregrino Nuzkwamia
    Posted February 3, 2017 at 1:28 pm | Permalink

    It’s insane. Like a lot of left-leaning people, they’ve clearly lost their head over Trump. If you look at the policies he’s pursuing as President, they’re perfectly normal conservative policies – the only difference is how fast he moves – but Der Spiegel, like a lot of people, seems to have decided he’s “Literally Hitler”.

    The frenzy of overreaction has become self-feeding.

    Reply
    • steve oberski
      Posted February 3, 2017 at 1:36 pm | Permalink

      Indeed, the recent ban on immigration from select Muslim countries (namely countries that Trump does no business with) is perfectly normal conservative policy.

      And Der Spiegel made no literal comparison to Hitler, they used a visual metaphor to compare Trump to a deranged psychopath.

      Tell me, is this an example of perfectly normal conservative alternate facts ?

      Reply
      • Mark R.
        Posted February 3, 2017 at 1:56 pm | Permalink

        And building a $12-billion border wall…perfectly normal conservative policy.

        Reply
    • John Nunes
      Posted February 3, 2017 at 1:52 pm | Permalink

      One difference to keep in mind in comparing Trump to Hitler is that Trump didn’t write a crackpot screed while in prison over a treason conviction.

      At least not yet…

      Reply
  2. Mike Paps
    Posted February 3, 2017 at 1:37 pm | Permalink

    I love it.

    Reply
  3. Speaker To Animals
    Posted February 3, 2017 at 1:56 pm | Permalink

    The beheading is particularly disingenuous given whom the ban is supposed to exclude.

    They could have gone with any other form of execution, but no, it had to be beheading.

    Reply
  4. Michiel
    Posted February 3, 2017 at 2:01 pm | Permalink

    Well, terrorism experts have already suggested that Trump’s travel ban only plays into the hands of ISIS so perhaps the beheading image is apt, regardless of what the ban is [i]supposed[/i] to achieve.

    Reply
    • Michiel
      Posted February 3, 2017 at 2:02 pm | Permalink

      *tried to do italics but failed 🙂

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: