The new cover of Der Spiegel

Man, this cover of the German magazine Der Spiegel (“The Mirror”) is far more provocative that the New Yorker cover! (For verification, see The Independent.)
Two celebrities start a book club and choose a "proof of heaven"@book whyevolutionistrue.wordpress.com/2017/02/03/two… https://t.co/HqT244x4Ve 32 minutes ago
It’s insane. Like a lot of left-leaning people, they’ve clearly lost their head over Trump. If you look at the policies he’s pursuing as President, they’re perfectly normal conservative policies – the only difference is how fast he moves – but Der Spiegel, like a lot of people, seems to have decided he’s “Literally Hitler”.
The frenzy of overreaction has become self-feeding.
Indeed, the recent ban on immigration from select Muslim countries (namely countries that Trump does no business with) is perfectly normal conservative policy.
And Der Spiegel made no literal comparison to Hitler, they used a visual metaphor to compare Trump to a deranged psychopath.
Tell me, is this an example of perfectly normal conservative alternate facts ?
And building a $12-billion border wall…perfectly normal conservative policy.
So why didn’t they draw him with a trowel instead of a knife?
One difference to keep in mind in comparing Trump to Hitler is that Trump didn’t write a crackpot screed while in prison over a treason conviction.
At least not yet…
I love it.
The beheading is particularly disingenuous given whom the ban is supposed to exclude.
They could have gone with any other form of execution, but no, it had to be beheading.
Well, terrorism experts have already suggested that Trump’s travel ban only plays into the hands of ISIS so perhaps the beheading image is apt, regardless of what the ban is [i]supposed[/i] to achieve.
*tried to do italics but failed 🙂