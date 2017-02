From reader Lee in Tasmania, who sent this video with the note “Taronga Park Zoo in Sydney has released video of a fennec fox (Vulpes zerda) kit”:

Even adult fennecs are tiny: about half the weight of a house cat (fennecs weigh about 1.5–3.5 lb, or 0.7–1.6 kg), so you can imagine how small that kit is. Pity there’s no way to see it to scale.

Oh, and they live in the Sahara Desert, which explains in two ways why their ears are so large.