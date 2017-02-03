80 falcons fly economy to Jeddah for a hunting trip

Here’s a picture of 80 falcons flying insouciantly in the cabin of a plane, on their way to Jeddah for a hunting spree. It looks as if they’re flying economy class, too.

This photo, apparently taken by the plane’s captain, was posted on reddit, and PuffHo (which couldn’t resist a gratuitous slap at The Donald) gives more details:

If only we were all Saudi princes and could fly in luxury … with our 80 birds of prey in their seats … and have nothing to fear from immigration officials or President Donald Trump.

A photo posted on Reddit from a Qatar airlines flight in a very, very different world has captured the imagination of viewers who have turned it into a viral hit. The picture of the hooded birds calmly perched on seats was snapped by the pilot of the plane and given to friend “lensoo,” who posted it.

Raptor plane passengers are not as unusual as they may seem, especially on airlines plying the skies of the United Arab Emirates, where falconry is a popular sport. Many airlines serving UAE passengers, including Etihad and Qatar Airways and Emirates air, allow a certain number of raptors in the cabin or in checked luggage — though 80 is admittedly on the high end. Qatar airlines has a page on its website with details on transporting falcons.

Here are the rates; note that one US dollar is about 3.6 Qatari reals. It ain’t cheap!

