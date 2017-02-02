Thursday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on a chilly (in Chicago) February 2, 2017; it’s 17° F (-8° C) here, with wind on top of that. It’s National Tater Tot Day in America, and in case you don’t know what these reconstitution nuggets of potato mush are, they look like this:

It’s also Groundhog Day in the US: if Punxsutawney Phil doesn’t see his shadow (i.e., if it’s cloudy), we’ll have an early spring.

On this day in 1653, New Amsterdam, now known as New York, was incorporated as a town, and in 1874 the first Groundhog Day was celebrated in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania. In 1901, this was the day of Queen Victoria’s funeral, and in 1922 James Joyce’s Ulysses was published. Can anyone remember what noise the cat made in the fourth chapter? Finally, on this day in 1990, significant steps were taken toward ending apartheid and restoring democracy to South Africa, as President F. W. de Klerk announced the unbanning of the African National Congress and promised to release Nelson Mandela from prison.

Notables born on this day include James Joyce (1882, so his great work was published on his 40th birthday), Jascha Heifetz (1901), Ayn Rand (1905), Stan Getz (1927), Graham Nash (1942) and Christie Brinkley, the Uptown Girl (1954). Those who died on this day include Dmitri Mendeleev (1907), Boris Karloff(1969), Bertrand Russell (1970), Sid Vicious (1979) and Gene Kelly (1996). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Cyrus the Kind once again makes a great sacrifice at the behest of the Princess.

Hili: Admit that you are not especially comfortable with me here. Cyrus: I admit it.

In Polish:

Hili: Przyznaj, że nie jest ci tu ze mną specjalnie wygodnie.

Cyrus: Przyznaję.

Leon is still hiking in Southern Poland, but apparently became alarmed when he heard a cat meowing plaintively (you can see it in the second and third photos):

Leon: Do you hear? A baby is shouting for help!