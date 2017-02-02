Name the insect!

Devoted Twitter-watcher Matthew Cobb found this bizarre insect, with the tw**ter asking for information. Can you guess what this insect is? We’ll put up the answer when it’s posted.

21 Comments

  1. Todd J Morgan
    Nancy

    • GBJames
      I’ll go with that. Or Nick if it isn’t female.

    • jblilie
      Lovely Nancy! 🙂

  2. Todd J Morgan
    Is that Spiderman on her back?

    • Speaker To Animals
      I thought wasp in Spider-Man pyjamas.

    • Mark R.
      I saw that too. Spider-Man wasp?

      Auto-fill for name and email stopped working again…darn.

  3. ThyroidPlanet
    Is the photo showing only one complete organism?

    Not expecting an answer…

  4. Ann German
    Mel Gibson in the next Mad Max movie.

  5. brokensea
    “Steve” he looks like a Steve.

  6. darrelle
    It’s a spider.

    Or maybe one insect eating another head first.

  7. Justin Zimmer
    Looks like it might be a mimetic fly. A very very weird mimetic fly.

  8. BobTerrace
    My guess is that it’s some kind of stinging ant but I would have no idea of its name.

  9. Neil Faulkner
    Something in the Diptera, going by those eyes.

  10. busterggi
    Jimmy Durante reincarnated as an ant?

  11. stuartcoyle
    It’s something mimicking an ant. Looks like it has evolved a bulbous ‘nose’ (I have no friggin’ idea what the bits of insects are called) that imitates the head.

  12. sshort
    An amazing bug. Even more deceitful and two-faced than the incoming administration, if possible.

    Thank you, Mr. Cobb.

  13. HelenaHandbasket
    Well, if we are going for a proper name–then it has to be Antoinette (or Antony)

  14. Bill Morrison
    My guess is that this is a parasitic fly emerging from the thorax of an ant. If so, the ant has an odd head.

  15. HelenaHandbasket
    But ok–if its not an ant pretending to be a hunting wasp (my first thought) then its a bug pretending to be ant pretenting to be a hunting wasp. Some sort of Batesian mimic?

  16. Doris Fromage
    Ah – I checked the original author’s website. Never would’ve guessed, though I detected correctly the eyes and antennae, because it’s not from this continent (or any I’ve been to). Very weird bug!

