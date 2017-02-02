Milo Yiannopoulos speech canceled at UC Berkeley amidst protests and violence

According to the New York Times and SFGate, Milo Yiannopoulos’s scheduled appearance at the University of California at Berkeley last night, sponsored by the College Republicans, was canceled after initially peaceful protests turned violent. The situation isn’t completely clear, but it looks as if “outside agitators” (i.e., non-students) attacked police barricades, threw paint, and then went on a rampage. As I reported earlier, the Berkeley Chancellor had refused to cancel the event, calling for freedom of speech at the same time that he deplored Milo’s views.
SFGate reports:
A protest at UC Berkeley over a scheduled appearance by right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos turned fiery and violent Wednesday night, prompting police to cancel the event and hustle the Breitbart News editor off campus.
But even after the event’s cancellation, hundreds of protesters spilled off campus into the city streets, where the violence continued as they confronted drivers, engaged in fights, smashed storefront windows and set fires.
The trouble began around 6 p.m., two hours before Yiannopoulos was to begin his speech inside the student union building on Sproul Plaza. Protesters outside the building began throwing fireworks and pulling down the metal barricades police set up to keep protesters from rushing inside. Windows were smashed and fires were set outside the building as masked protesters stormed it. Police quickly evacuated Yiannopoulos for his own safety.
Berkeley police said five people were injured and some people, including a man who said he had hoped to see Yiannopoulos speak, were seen with their faces bloodied. There were no arrests.
Police said protesters threw bricks and fireworks at police officers. University police locked down all buildings and told people inside them to shelter in place, and later fired pepper balls and paint balls into the crowd of protesters who defied orders to leave the area. Police called in support from nine of the 10 UC campuses and the Oakland Police Department and Alameda County sheriffs department.
On Berkeley’s city streets, protesters took their rage against construction sites and businesses, smashing windows at banks and stores. They also confronted motorists, and at one point a driver sped off with a protester on the car hood.
What the hell? Here’s a video of some of the protests, which, ironically, took place in Sproul Plaza, where the Free Speech Movement was born in the mid-Sixties.
And here’s a report I got last night from a reader who lived close by:
I live about a mile from the UC Berkeley campus, and beginning several hours ago, I’ve heard the sound of helicopters circling down that way. Had no idea why, could be anything. But just a few minutes ago, there was a radio report stating that Milo Yiannopoulos’s speech was canceled and there has been some violence, throwing smoke bombs and fireworks, a fire, a few people with blood on their faces. The report stated that at first the protest was peaceful, but some ‘black clad’ folks wearing masks arrived, crashed the party so to speak, and of a suddenly things got violent. (Surely these are the floating group of anarchist agitators who call themselves “Black Bloc” and violently co-op peaceful demonstrations here in the Bay Area and elsewhere). I’m not certain just what is happening but I now hear sirens. I don’t have a TV, so just found a live feed on the Internet. Reports that there are thousands of people and the entire campus is on lockdown. However, I’m also hearing on the radio that some of the protestors are trying to de-escalate the situation by playing music. The situation is fluid and lots of things going on.
Well, it’s all over now; move along folks, nothing to see here. Need I add that this violence by either anarchists or the Left, but certainly by opponents of Milo and Trump, is unconscionable? We’re supposed to be better than that, and yet here we are acting like thugs and goons. As one reader emailed me, “This is what happens when people start to believe that they are so morally superior that they can literally do anything and still be right. Ironically, they’re not a million miles away from fascism themselves anymore.” That’s exactly what Nick Cohen warned about in his book What’s Left? And, predictably, Trump has threatened to cut UC Berkeley’s funding.
What pains me as much as this violence is the excuse that the protestors had: they were exercising free speech, not suppressing it! Such is the Doublespeak of the Regressive Left. Here are two excerpts from the report above (my emphases):
Protesters argued that what Yiannopoulos specializes in is hate speech, and that it didn’t deserve to be protected.
“It’s not a question of free speech,” a protester said via megaphone, riling up the hundreds of protesters. “It’s about real human beings.”
Seriously? If speech is about real human beings, it’s not free speech? That’s something new to me.
Those who attend his appearances, [Yiannopoulos] said, include people who “don’t necessarily agree with me but just want to hear the other side. They were prevented from doing so this evening by violence from the left — the left that is terrified of anyone who they think might be persuasive or might be interesting or might take people with them.”
But UC Berkeley sophomore Jonathan Gow, 19, rejected Yiannopoulos’ insistence that free speech took a hit.
“The whole reason we’re here is for free speech,” Gow said. “Milo’s hate speech is not allowed here. When it’s hate speech, our free speech is to shut him down.”
Black is white! Clearly, whatever speech you don’t like isn’t free speech, but hate speech, which deserves to be censored. The problem, as always, is “who gets to define ‘hate speech'”? Some of what Milo says deserves discussion, and none of what Milo says contravenes “free speech” as interpreted by the courts.
What these protestors is doing is cutting the very heart out of the First Amendment. Hate speech is now seen as violence, although the only thing hurt are some people’s feelings. But that’s enough, for many, to justify censorship. It’s sad that even some Berkeley students are on board with this.
I’ll close with an excerpt from the report, quoting yet another UCB student:
UC Berkeley junior Fatima Ibrahim, 20, who clutched a “resist fear” sign with a red fist, said the timing of Yiannopoulos’ scheduled appearance stung.
“As a black Muslim woman, all three of those identities have been targeted throughout (Trump’s) campaign,” Ibrahim said. “To have someone like (Yiannopoulos) come into my campus and affirm those people’s beliefs, it’s very, very hurtful.”
Hours after the event was canceled, the College Republicans issued a statement declaring the Free Speech Movement dead. “It is tragic that the birthplace of the Free Speech Movement is also its final resting place,” the statement said.
I hate to agree with the College Republicans on this, but I do.
UPDATE: A PuffHo article that reports the riots (and, predictably, has a distinctly anti-Milo slant) is followed by a number of comments, many of which show that people just don’t understand what freedom of speech entails. Here’s a screenshot of some of the discussion:
“Resist fear”? She gave into it.
In the spirit of multiple working hypotheses, one must be on guard for the possibility that violence at peaceful progressive protests might be instigated by right-wing operatives. Fascism 101.
That gets into “George Soros paid the women to march” conspiracy theory territory. It’s not uncommon for protests to devolve into violence by people all along the political spectrum.
If I was at the protest I would not have been instigated to do any violence. In fact, I would have tried to stop it.
If there are right-wing operatives then these students really are easily subdued by their own emotions and the operatives benefit from their weakness.
The regressive-left buries their agenda under insecurity and the fear of hurt feelings.
Even if ‘right wing operatives’ were behind it, left wing operatives’ are defending it. Are they all stooges too?
I agree completely, particularly since the optics of such violent protests are so advantageous to the likes of Trump and Bannon and Yiannopolous.
Speech I disagree with = violence
Beating up those who say things I don’t like = free speech
Let’s face it: the divide in society is between those who support more liberty and those who would oppose that. The opponents can be of any political ideal, but the key element is that they are utterly convinced of their rectitude and righteousness. So we can have so-called progressives and so-called alt-right saying much different things, but acting in the same manner, while the rest of us, who rather like free speech, although it means hearing some awful things at times, and respect for others, wonder what is coming.
Lots of room in Canada. Bring your coats.
I thought you had hate speech laws in Canada, no?
Yes, but I wasn’t suggesting refuge from laws.
Too much gun violence in Canada.
Whatever the peaceful protestor’s opinion regarding free-speech, as long as they were exercising that anti-free-speech peacefully, then that’s their right. However, another element enters the fray with only destruction and chaos in mind. The tragedy is that the peaceful protestors did not immediately condemn or explain the violence and deflect association, instead they went on blathering about hate-speech isn’t free-speech blah blah blah. So now, regardless of describing the group responsible for the violence, now the two are immediately connected, allowing for a right-wing “liberals are intolerant and violent” narrative that is easily spun into a “remove the right to protest”. Since Trump likes signing things, and a 30 second signature from Trump sends the entire country into a tailspin and disarray, and he doesn’t seem to care if his signatures are on legal documents because who cares about the courts, we should be seeing an executive order banning protests in some form or another any day now.
I don’t even know if the “Black Bloc” is anti-Trump, or on the Trump payroll but they seem to get away with the violence and nobody tries to figure out the motives behind the organization (150 people marching out with masks to cause mayhem is organized, so how is it being planned? Is there a Meetup group or something?) The so-called “liberal” media isn’t doing much for the cause by muddying up peaceful protests with sexy violence and Hollywood-esque “They also confronted motorists, and at one point a driver sped off with a protester on the car hood.” scenes from a bad action film.
That they are wrong about free-speech is less important that that their wrongness is being plastered all over the reports in seeming solidarity with rioting.
Roughly 150 people in masks (Possibly not even students) caused the violence out of ~1500 protestors (also possibly not entirely made up of students) out of an enrollment of 38,204 students. But as far as the red half of the country is concerned, Berkley students are out of control liberals creating havoc and mayhem and therefore Berkley should lose funding (Trump said it, I support it, that settles it!)
Nothing good can come of any of this!
I’ll respond to my own question: Salon actually has an article on the “Black Bloc” but so does Breitbart, which I won’t read because the snark and darkness are evident even in the Google excerpt:
http://www.salon.com/2013/01/29/we_dont_talk_to_media_but_we_are_black_bloc/
I’m sure many students did immediately condemn it. Unfortunately, left/right agreement that the violence was bad doesn’t make for as juicy coverage as ‘alt-left vs. alt-right battle royale’, so it goes largely unreported. But for example, CNN interviewed a student that seems to have a reasonable head on his shoulders, and I’m sure he wasn’t the only one.
I’m not a paranoid “media is evil” kind of conspiracy nut. I think most of the time they basically get it right. But in cases like this where you get a number of interviews, IMO we do have consider the possibility that they may be sensationalizing things; airing the student interviews that were most inflammatory or eye-popping, rather than airing the ones most representative of the group interviewed.
Thanks once again Prof. Coyne for an unequivocal defense of free speech.
I absolutely and totally agree!
Me too! Free speech does not include violence to people and property, especially those who have nothing to do with the issue. These are people who just want to rampage and “let loose the dogs of war”.
Lesson of the story: if you don’t want someone to speak, engage in violence outside their event, and it will be cancelled.
I think the Left has learned this tactic from extremist Muslims, whose threats (and acts) of violence have caused many to censor themselves. Yale University, for instance, published an entire book on the Danish anti-Muhammad cartoons without showing them.
While the comparison of Der Drumpfenfurher and his T-Party with Hitler and the Nazis is obvious and holds overwhelming merit, far too many have leapt to the conclusion that what comes next is Muslim / Mexican / whatever concentration camps and gas chambers — and, therefore, now is the time for a violent uprising. We are warned that, if we don’t “do something” now, history will condemn us for failing to prevent another Holocaust.
This reaction, and the manifestations of it we’re now starting to witness, is as insanely idiotic as throwing Molotov cocktails at every moving shadow in order to protect your farmstand from the howling pack of wolves crossing the fence.
It is important to recognize that things are bad, yes. And there will be bad things that will happen in the future, quite probably sooner rather than later.
But it is even more important to be calm and measured in any response.
First, of course, is the tactical importance. If everybody in opposition to Drumpf simply goes out rioting and starts smashing windows and what-not, he’ll ruefully-but-gleefully declare martial law with the full sympathy and support of everybody victimized by the rioters. And then we’re all stuck with a permanent and somewhat-morally-justified state of emergency, one in which life becomes miserable for everybody and which is really, really hard to work ourselves of. Gee, thanks, everybody.
That directs us to the moral imperative of an intelligent response. Smash windows in the name of a Resistance, and you’re no better than a jackbooted thug who breaks down a door in the name of Order. I’d prefer none of the above, if you please.
…which now brings us to strategy. I think we can all agree that Señor Smallinpants is a first-grade idiot. It shouldn’t be all that difficult to outthink him and come up with a way to non-violently counteract whatever he comes up with. Let him use his strengths against himself. Dr. King and Ghandi and plenty others have shown us how; is it too much to ask that we take them seriously, even as we’re supposed to take Mr. Tinyhands seriously?
That, in turn, brings us to the question of what each of us can do to fix this mess…and it shouldn’t be all that surprising that, for the most part, what you should do now to make the world a better place is the same thing you’d do in any other circumstance to make the world a better place. Build things, don’t tear them down. Help people, don’t hurt them. Make beautiful things, not ugly things. Join hands, don’t throw fists. Be brave and steadfast in the face of danger and destruction, don’t be fearful or resort to vengeance.
“But bad things are happening, and other bad things are going to happen!” Yes, they are and they will. But doing more bad things yourself is just going to make things worse, and maturity comes in no small part from recognizing that the world is imperfect; you are limited in your ability to make the world perfect; and making things worse is much worse than failing to make them perfect.
“This is intolerable, so something must be done.” If “something” is more harmful than “nothing,” the wise person does “nothing.”
Again, this isn’t a call to inaction — quite the opposite!
This is a call to construction. You don’t have to solve the whole world’s problems. You don’t even have to solve your own problems. You just have to do what you can to make the world a better place than it would otherwise be.
Adversity 101. That’s a class all UC students should take. Learning how to deal with things that make them uncomfortable.
Maybe they need to unlearn to be unoffended?? My kids would not be violent, they would not even know why to be violent.
Be offended. There’s nothing wrong with finding Milo’s position offensive. Just learn to handle it like an adult (or, um, better than your average adult…)
I said it last time, and I’ll say it again with a bit more nuance. This was Milo’s plan A. Plan B is to actually speak. But this? This plays directly into his hand, and he’s laughing his ass off, all the way to the bank.
And I’m not normally one to claim a false flag, and I’m not dismissing student involvement, but I would not be surprised in the slightest if Milo, via his supporters, had a role in instigating the protest itself.
Sorry, I should have described my link. It’s a story from Dan Ariely’s (Dis)Honesty Project about an ad campaign that did exactly what I’m accusing Milo of. Subversively encouraging his detractors to try to ban him.
Whenever I used to argue against pro lifers, they always said that anyone on their side who made them look bad was a pro choicer in disguise since pro lifers would never ever ever engage in violence. All of those clinic shootings are really the fault of lefties trying to make innocent pro lifers look bad.
Yes, it makes sense that Milo would participate, getting people riled up is good for him.
But what do the College Republicans have to gain by hosting him?
I wouldn’t go so far as to say they’re complicit, but if they’re on board with Milo’s messages that White Men are discriminated against, and the playing field needs to be leveled, and in fact there should be a cap on women enrolled in STEM because they can’t hack it, and we should shame women who are overweight out of love because we don’t want them healthy….
If a group is on board with that then Milo speaking or not helps the message.
I also saw this unconfirmed comment on Facebook:
I’m continually amazed at the things people get out of high school without knowing. Is the Bill of Rights not covered in high school Social Studies anymore? Or is it that’s it’s covered but still not absorbed?
Freedom is speech does not mean that one must be given a platform on which to speak, nor that one must be listened to. That being said, any protester is well within their own freedom of speech to non-violently protest such an event. I agree with one of the above posters that the non-violent protesters should have immediately and unequivocally denounced the violence.
My freedom of speech means that I can stand on the street across from you screaming at the top of my lungs to try to down out what you are sceaming at the top of yours and the government can not stop either of us from doing so. You could argue whether nor not that is productive or not, but it certainly isn’t any infringement of freedom of speech.
In this case, the issue is not of Milo’s freedom of speech, but of the College Republicans. At the college, Milo has no standing to be given a platform from which to speak and the college is under no obligation to provide him a platform. As students, however, the College Republicans should be able to express their views, provided those views or that speech does not violate the codes of conduct that all students must abide on campus.
Sorry, but you’re not reading again. If Milo is invited by the College Republicans, then, yes, he has freedom of speech to say what he wants at that talk. That is his “standing”. That in fact is what the UC Berkeley chancellor said.
You’ve said enough on this thread, I think.
Under circumstances such as these, the First Amendment free-speech clause guarantees listeners the right to hear speech, as the courts have recognized. While Milo may have no abstract right to speak on campus, where the University authorizes student groups to invite speakers to campus, the University may not discriminate on the basis of the invited speaker’s viewpoint.
You say that students should be able to express themselves “provided … that speech does not violate the codes of conduct” applicable to students. But only conduct should be construed to violate a “code of conduct.” Where a code of conduct purports to prohibit pure speech, it is unconstitutional on its face.
What part of Milo’s message, Professor Coyne, do you think is worthy of serious discussion?
I would really like to know. Perhaps I don’t follow him closely enough, but what I’ve seen is simply trolling. Yes, he has a right to troll, and no I don’t condone the violence AT ALL, but serious discussion? Of what?
It doesn’t matter one whit whether anything in his message is “worthy of discussion” or not. Provided he doesn’t incite or advocate violence in his talk he should have the right to speak if invited to do so by a private organisation. These student rioters would throw a tantrum even if he planned to stand up and read out pages from the Berkeley telephone directory.
I did not say it mattered. He has a right to say whatever nonsense he wants that isn’t specifically prohibited by law.
However, Professor Coyne said:
“Some of what Milo says deserves discussion”
I just really want to know what. Seriously. This is not a rhetorical question. What does Milo say that deserves discussion?
I haven’t seen or read Milo for some time, but the last time he was talking about the illiberality of some feminist and Muslim groups, in much the same way they are discussed on this site.
Thank you. That helps clarify things.
Not entirely to the point, but if that’s his position he’s a terrible spokesperson for those ideas given how he has compromised himself with racist trolling.
Yes, those are two issues, as well as the use of statistics (i.e. the bellicosity of Muslims or their adherence to sharia law).
His comment after the fact that ‘the left is terrified of free speech and will do anything to shut it down’ is, IMO, worth discussion. Its hyperbolic but certainly some on the left advocate some illegal and unethical things to shut down right-wing speech, partly because they may be afraid he could convince people of his position, and they don’t want that. Its an attempt at social engineering/control through censorship, the concept of ‘if nobody speaks that way, maybe fewer people will think that way.’ And its been going on in the left for decades (and the right too). Diane Ravitch’s book The Language Police is 13 years old now, and its probably more relevant today than it was when it was written.
The black bloc has been around for a long time. They are basically anarchists and they come in many flavours. Anarcho-commie, anarcho-feminist, anarcho-capitalist etc
These are the people who riot outside G20 meetings etc.
Here is an older article from the Toronto Star
https://www.google.ca/amp/s/www.thestar.com/amp/news/gta/g20/2010/06/26/behind_the_black_bloc_mob.html
The guy who punched Richard Spencer was a black bloc-er
Perhaps in another context they would be football hooligans.
Yeah, I remember them showing up for the WTO protests in Seattle in 1999. Although peaceful protesters tried to control them, they did a lot of property damage. They are anarchists, which is how they justify violence.
They were exercising free speech … right until the first act of vandalism or violence — until the first brick was thrown, the first barricade torn down, the first speech-goer punched. Then they became common criminals.
Woody Allen had a thought about this in Manhattan:
Really, it’s like the protestors are working for the Trump reelection campaign.
Or more seriously, working to oust more democrats from congress in 2018.
Violent protests by democrats got Richard Nixon elected, and contributed to Trump’s election.
Meanwhile, Trump is talking about meeting directly with Chicago gang leaders about improving black communities.
Someone needs to smarten up and offer a positive alternative.
Yes. America is not France. In France rioters win, in America they lose.
And it’s not just the riots. The democrats walked out ofhearings.if Mnuchin is so bad a hearing is where you make your case, where you can question him under oath. Walking out expresses contempt for voters and for the process. And the talk about secession or nullification. Democrats are starting to position themselves as the anti constitution party. That is a catastrophic blunder.
I just posted on another forum:
In a resistance movement, the guy on the ground being beaten wins. If he’s photographed, he wins big. Maybe even bigly.
Trump’s statement about cutting off funding is rather stupid. No wonder he has so many lawyers employed and they must love him. If a hundred rioters showed up in your town, who is responsible for the damage or the riot – the city which happened to be there? Why not just cut funding to the whole state of Ca.
Don’t give him ideas.
Stupid, yes. And ignorant of how UC Berkeley acted as an institution, which was to support Milo’s right to speak. His post seems to indicate he thinks the school itself was involved in preventing Milo from speaking.
With Trump, however, it’s entirely possible that he badly misreads the situation, someone on his staff fills him in on what actually happened, and then he pulls funding anyway.
I’m not sure what frightens these people so much, except perhaps that Milo is articulate and pretty much can hold his own in a debate. He can be pretty good with statistics. And from videos I’ve seen, he can mange himself pretty well on stage.
Anyhow, people have largely forgotten the violence that the left did during the height of the ‘peace movement’ days… 2500 bombings in the US during an 18 month period around 1972. ISIS could only dream of accomplishing that much damage.
Here’s quite a discussion of the problem (from the very left leaning Nation)
https://www.thenation.com/article/remembering-left-wing-terrorism-1970s/
The article ends, however, in a bit of confusion (‘why would the left do this’ and ‘could it happen again’), but I think that’s partly because of their own ideological blinders. For the past 36 years (Clinton, Bush, Obama) the left got a lot of their way. Bush was a timid conservative who, like many in Congress, was afraid of being labelled by the left, so he too pretty much played their game. New game, likely in Europe too.
I suspect part of the problem is the belief that they are the absolute arbiters of what is right, and will tolerate NO disagreement with that, kind of like some religions. When you are right, and your opponents are wrong, most anything is permissible, even justifiable.
Hang on to your hats.
I run into a lot of conservatives in the creation debates. They are no longer afraid of labels. Nazi and racist are badges of honor.
They have no meaning anymore. When you make Jew=Nazi, you lose all credibility.
The media are being played by Trump. At one point in the campaign they noticed this and complained about it, but since the election, they have lost it. They are now completely Jiu Jitsued.
Ceetainly not making excuses for the crazy left – but we should keep in mind that sooner or later, trumpists will use agents provocateurs to stir up violence and then blame all who disagree with him for it.
That meme would have worked until Hillary campaigner Creamer was filmed talking about how he had done just that.
I have read some of his transcripts from his speeches and watched him on You tube and in my opinion he is a troll doing this for the money and attention. What he says in his speeches about lesbians and abortion are easily disproven, they are basically the same types of rhetoric that has been around for a long time. People need to calm down and let this person say whatever he wants then use logic and real facts to combat his ridiculous rants. People are wasting their energy with this individual and should save it for people that really matter. This type of violence only gives him more attention and validation to those that already think like him. He is making a career out of making people react.
I think this is mostly right, except I think he really does hold the positions he claims. I have seen him a couple times. He can be amusing. He is intelligent. But he isn’t particularly interesting to me and I just don’t bother with him any more. He is only famous because so many people take his bait. Stop being suckered and he will fade away.
Or just not show up. With someone like Milo, I bet an auditorium crowd of 20 College Republicans would be far more upsetting and embarrassing than seeing a thousand protestors show up on Sproul Plaza to say they disagree with him.
Yeah, better to give him the ho-hum than the heave-ho.
What seems to be missing from the discussion is the fact that Trump is a populist. Perhaps it is tautological, but that means he supports popular causes.
He is very good at it. If the tactics of the protestors doesn’t change, the democrats will continue to lose.
I keep seeing articles popping up about how Populism is really evil, that it is fascism out of 1984, that it is just a way to manipulate the “low information” voters into voting out of fear and hate etc.
This is all news to me of course, because I remember learning about how FDR was a populist, and that things like workers rights were populist causes.
Now I hear from The Guardian that Populism is basically fascism and/or Nazism, take your pick
Perhaps only the educated amongst us should be able to vote, like those fine gender studies PHDs who write papers on Feminist Glaciology.
When people support you, you have a popular mandate.
When they are against you, they are lead by a populist demagogue.
Well that explains how the Rust Belt went from Obama voters to Neo Nazis almost overnight.
No way they could have legitimate economic concerns. No, they are just Nazis. How soothing it must be to live in a world so simplistic and without nuance where everyone and anyone who disagrees with you or who doesn’t do what you want is Hitler incarnate.
There are two sides to this. One side says Trump IS the resistance.
And so far, they are winning.
I suggest the democrats need to stop burning down their own houses and come up with a positive alternative to Trump.
Now the thread has been Godwinned: I believe it was a certain austrian former corporal who observed that democracy is a system in which the votes of two morons count for more than the vote of the wisest person in the land.
Just as who gets to decide what free speech rights we shold all have
forget that last uncompleted thought. it’s related to something further up….
Trump is a populist in that he saw populism as a means to rabble-rouse his way to power — which is to say, he’s a “populist” in name only.
Trump hasn’t appointed a single economic populist to a position in his administration. Indeed, it’s been precisely opposite: he’s larded his cabinet with billionaires (including five from Goldman Sachs, the bête noire he railed against during his campaign).
In any event, populism is a tricky thing. “Economic populism,” I can get behind; the “cultural populism” that Trump often pushed, on the other hand, is simply yahooism in its most dangerous form.
“This is what happens when people start to believe that they are so morally superior that they can literally do anything and still be right”
Not necessarily. It may signify frustration, disillusionment and disenfranchisement. You can’t shame people out of those feelings.
Did you see the videos of violent anti-Trumpets during and since the campaign? Seek out the one of the homeless woman defending Trump’s star on the sidewalk. Her assailants were clearly, clearly, proud and righteous.
And no-one is trying to shame anyone out of feelings. I’d like to shame them out of *being violent*.
I remember arguing alongside feminists and SJWs when that crazy person killed a bunch of people at the PP in Colorado. We rightly argued that 30+ years of “abortion is murder” “PP is literally Hitler” would have the effect of convincing some people that fighting abortion doctors aka Nazis is righteous and just. And that if your side is going to publish such hyperbolic rhetoric, dont be surprised when some nutjobs *really* *really* believe it.
Well months and months of “Trump is literally Hitler” and “anyone who disagrees with us is literally a Nazi” will have the effect of convincing a percentage of the population that they are fighting absolute evil. This will justify all sorts of atrocities. After all, Hitler is ultimate evil, so what does it matter if some businesses are torches and innocent bystanders beaten up. This is a fight for the very future of civilization after all!
I’m sure that ISIS feels the same way about their social justice causes.
Not necessarily. It may signify frustration, disillusionment and disenfranchisement. You can’t shame people out of those feelings.
You could just as easily be talking about those who voted for Trump.
And for some of them you’d no doubt be right
Part of the problem frankly is how a thread about Left wing street violence devolved into Trump bashing. The responsible left has to take this kind of violence seriously and stand up to it, as Coyne does in the post, or be tarred with it. “Yeah but Trump” whataboutery is incriminating.
Yeah, you guys, what about whataboutery?
Back in the 90s when I was growing up, I heard the same thing from right wingers about freedom of expression. It doesn’t count if it’s immoral (in their eyes).
What strikes me as sad about all this is people think so little of their own ability to think through issues, and the abilities of others to think through issues, that they just can’t tolerate dissent. Whatever happened to countering speech with more speech? If what Milo is saying is really problematic (and I’d doubt many of the protesters could give a deep view on this – only a list of talking points they’ve heard from others), then surely they’ve have the ability to demonstrate it.
Those resorting to violence for Political reasons are actually trying to remove power from the elected House and transfer that power to the streets.
They will fail
The point at which a previous bastion of free-speech and democracy falls to fascism.
Sad.