Here’s the insect!

Here’s the answer to “What’s that insect?“, via Twitter. Thanks to Matthew Cobb for sussing this out.

Yes, it’s a hemipteran (a “true bug”) in the genus Formiscurra (F. indicus), and it’s also a planthopper that’s an ant mimic. Notice the fake head in front of the real head!

Allow me to introduce you to #Formiscurra indicus, a species of piglet bug (Caliscelidae) known only from India! — Morgan Jackson (@BioInFocus) February 2, 2017

Here are the relevant bits marked out. The you can see the eyes & antennae on the top of the head (behind the fake part) pic.twitter.com/1bam117oEW — Morgan Jackson (@BioInFocus) February 2, 2017

See more here, including this photo of a hopper from the Catching Flies site. Caption: “This hopper is facing right, the forelegs are waved like feelers.”