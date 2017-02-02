Here’s the insect!

Here’s the answer to “What’s that insect?“, via Twitter. Thanks to Matthew Cobb for sussing this out.
Yes, it’s a hemipteran (a “true bug”) in the genus Formiscurra (F. indicus), and it’s also a planthopper that’s an ant mimic. Notice the fake head in front of the real head!
See more here, including this photo of a hopper from the Catching Flies site. Caption: “This hopper is facing right, the forelegs are waved like feelers.”
The big-nose bug.
I leave WEIT to teach a class for a few hours, and look what happens!
I have to admit I would have said ‘fly’, b/c the head has some fly-like character, and the antennae are short, trunkated into a bristle called the arista. That is a character for many flies.
But it is also a character in planthoppers, and in many of that group the antennae are ventral to the compound eyes, like this one is.