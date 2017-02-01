Trump’s remarks on Black History Month. OY!

This transcript was tw**ted by Daniel Dale, Washington correspondent for the Toronto Star, as “the full transcript of President Trump’s speech to his Black History Month event.”
This is the unhinged ravings of a narcissist, ranting about fake news, Omarosa (one of the people on The Apprentice), etc. What an insult to black Americans—and to the world. What have we done?
I thought his inauguration address was bad but this is the most incredible, rambling, incoherent drivel.
We’re in such trouble, people. This tangerine coloured moron has his tiny fingers on the button. Oh dear…
I am beginning to think that I am living inside the film, “Inside Out”. My inner conversation personifies the characters Joy, Fear, Anger Sadness and Disgust: except that there is one more cast-member, Trump, who can reliably interfere with some random eruption. I have no idea why these thoughts occur to me. Like the Trumpster’s mouth, sometimes my brain lacks an edit function.
What a dunce.
It’s all about me. And by the way, I am 5 years old, at least in the mind department. This is the damn president?? I have only 4- letter words to reply.
Let’s see if he will slam the legitimate press in every single public address over the course of his term. I’m betting yes.
“What have we done?” is less important than the question, “What will we do?”
Realistically, I can do as much to push against Drumpf as I can to push against Mount Whitney.
So, instead, I’ll continue to do what I can to make the world a better place. I’ll keep practicing trumpet and performing, I’ll keep working on my home, I’ll keep sleeping in on Saturdays and then eating lazy brunches of obscene pastries with my beautiful bride.
Nothing is forever. Not the American Republic, which is in presumably irreparable tatters right now; not its immediate replacement, the T-Party. And not you nor me nor anybody else.
What matters is not the ends but the middle.
I’ve got an awful lot of my own middle to live and build as best I can.
The Republic had a great middle, shepherding in the Industrial and Information ages and spreading Enlightenment values far and wide. Global misery, though still depressingly great, is at an all-time low. Of course, to our shame, we also dirtied up the place rather nastily and continue to show insufficient inclination to clean up our mess.
The T-Party is unlikely to last long. Such things rarely do. And it’s going to make one helluva mess to clean up, as with any riotous tear-up-and-tear-down-the-house party. Such is its middle and its meaning, and why we as a species and a society really should learn how to grow up and out of these nasty phases.
But there’ll be something else, more lasting and permanent that follows. The Wheel of Fortune always turns; that which is ascendant will descend.
And eventually humanity itself will be no more. The Earth, the Sun, even the Universe itself will follow in due time.
But that is then. Now, it’s now.
So what would you like to do with your now? It is, after all, all that you ever have. Might as well make the most of it.
