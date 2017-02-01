The vastness of the Universe and the emptiness of the Innervers

Matthew Cobb sent me this lovely video showing a camera pulling out from a view of a person at the Google complex to the limits of the Universe, and then reversing that. But it goes even farther in, going into the person on ever-smaller scales winding up with a quark. This should be a cause for awe, or, if you’re an accommodationist, “spirituality.” The YouTubes notes are below:

App for “Cosmic Eye”

This movie was generated using the iOS App “Cosmic Eye”, written by Danail Obreschkow at the International Centre for Radio Astronomy Research at the University of Western Australia. Cosmic Eye drew inspiration from a progression of increasingly accurate graphical representations of the scales of our Universe, including the classical essay “Cosmic View” (1957), the short movie “Cosmic Zoom” (1968), directed by Eva Szasz, and “Powers of Ten” (1977), directed by Charles and Ray Eames. Where possible, it displays real photographs obtained with modern objectives, telescopes, and microscopes. Other views are phenomenal renderings of state-of-the-art computer models. All scientists and sources have given permission and are fully credited in the app.