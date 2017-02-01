I’d like to say two things this morning. First, I issue my call for MOAR PHOTOS, just to keep me comfortable. Second, thanks to all the people who have sent their photographs in. Sometimes I worry that readers may be getting jaded by the daily presentation of such great pictures, but remember that they represent a lot of time and expertise on the part of the contributors. I’m constantly amazed at how good the photos are. So thank you, thank you all!

Today we have birds from reader Karen Bartelt, sent in an email called “‘Tanagers’ from Panama + one euphonia”. The IDs are hers:

Palm tanager (Thraupis palmarum):

Female summer tanager (Piranga rubra):

Female crimson-backed tanger (Ramphocelus dimidiatus):

Dusky-faced tanagers (Mitrospringus cassinii):

Female thick-billed euphonia (Euphonia laniiostris):