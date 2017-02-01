I’d like to say two things this morning. First, I issue my call for MOAR PHOTOS, just to keep me comfortable. Second, thanks to all the people who have sent their photographs in. Sometimes I worry that readers may be getting jaded by the daily presentation of such great pictures, but remember that they represent a lot of time and expertise on the part of the contributors. I’m constantly amazed at how good the photos are. So thank you, thank you all!
Today we have birds from reader Karen Bartelt, sent in an email called “‘Tanagers’ from Panama + one euphonia”. The IDs are hers:
Palm tanager (Thraupis palmarum):
Female summer tanager (Piranga rubra):
Female crimson-backed tanger (Ramphocelus dimidiatus):
Dusky-faced tanagers (Mitrospringus cassinii):
Female thick-billed euphonia (Euphonia laniiostris):
Not to worry–I never get jaded, and love to see pictures of critters in places I’ll undoubtedly never get to. Both the contributions, and you posting them, are very much appreciated.
Furthermore, I often forward pictures to a small group of family members. While I usually redact them from the context of the website (after all, the title of which uses the scary “e-word”), I do, on rare and necessary occasions, even send a link to this site. Hopefully they can see that we atheists and evolutionists do something other than just swap recipes for cooking babies.
How full and shaggy the palm tanager is!
Great shots.
If I ever get back to Panama it will be to do some serious birding.