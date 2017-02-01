I was going to do an anti-Trump post about how Republicans are trying to sell 3.3 million acres of public land, but screw it: let’s have some music. There’s plenty of malfeasance to come, and I don’t want to devote too many posts to what you can read in the newspapers.
“Oh Shenandoah”, an old American folk song, is said to have come from the fur traders on the Missouri River; as Wikipedia notes:
The canoe-going fur-trading voyageurs were great singers, and songs were an important part of their culture. Also in the early 19th century, flatboatmen who plied the Missouri River were known for their shanties, including “Oh Shenandoah”. Sailors heading down the Mississippi River picked up the song and made it a capstan shanty that they sang while hauling in the anchor. This boatmen’s song found its way down the Mississippi River to American clipper ships, and thus around the world.
I find it ineffably beautiful in almost all versions, but here are three great ones. The oldest version is first, by the wonderful Paul Robeson, one of the greatest bass singers I’ve ever heard, and of course a political activist and polymath. He recorded “Oh Shenandoah” several times.
This version, by Van Morrison accompanied by The Chieftains, is very different but sends a chill up my spine. This version was recorded in 1998, and I have a hard time saying it’s not my favorite.
Let’s not forget Tennessee Ernie Ford, often seen as a cornpone singer, but that’s unfair. Here’s his version from 1959:
And those of a certain age will remember the Kingston Trio’s version.
Wow Jerry, good call. A great way to close out the day. I am appallingly unschooled in American folk songs, knowing only the bare basics (Woody Guthrie, thanks to Bob Dylan)and have never heard many classic songs like this one. Choosing between Paul Robeson and Van Morrison is indeed impossible.
Twenty odd years ago I attended part of a choral festival in Toronto and heard a breathtaking rendition of Shenandoah by a Bulgarian(!!) choir in a downtown church.
All good, but I have a very soft spot for Van Morrison.
I agree with Mary on liking Van the Man’s version best. Also great to see the shots of the Shenandoah Valley, where I’ve hiked a couple of times.
It’s a wonderful song. There are many enjoyable versions of it, but far and away the best was a school choir in rehearsal 15 – 20 years ago. I’m very definitely not a fan of choral music, but the hair stood up on the back of my neck, the only time music has ever produced that reaction.
Hey, nothing wrong with Ernie Ford and all those pea pickers out there. Had his own show on TV long ago and probably most known for the song sixteen tons.
Where I lived in Iowa was about 20 miles from Shenandoah, Iowa. Probably nothing to do with the song but not far from the Missouri river, 30 miles or so. Shenandoah also famous as the starting place for one singing duo – The Everly Brothers. Just a bit of local history.
Most beautiful, thank you Jerry. I just did a quick itunes search and I quite like a version by the Dale Warland singers. Kingston tri not bad either.
This is my favourite version (sorry for the YouTube link!):
https://www.youtube.com/shared?ci=NPtg3GeyyXs