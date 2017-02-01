Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘ n’ fake news

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “fake,” came with the email note:
Did this conversation between Jesus & Mo really take place, or is it fake news?
Who knows what is real anymore?
The strip speaks for itself, except that I’d add this about door-to-door proselytizers: “Have you hear the good (fake) news?”
Yes, I’ve always found it ironic when people of faith blame gullibility (“you have to have faith”) and/or pop postmodernism(“every belief is based on faith”) on humanism. Sure, that’s what happens when the focus is on reason and science.
Brilliant!! Best one yet.
Yes, that stubborn 42% — the number that believe in Trump AND Creationism…
