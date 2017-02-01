Jesus ‘n’ Mo ‘ n’ fake news

Today’s Jesus and Mo strip, called “fake,” came with the email note:

Did this conversation between Jesus & Mo really take place, or is it fake news?

Who knows what is real anymore?

The strip speaks for itself, except that I’d add this about door-to-door proselytizers: “Have you hear the good (fake) news?”

2017-02-01

4 Comments

  1. GBJames
    sub

  2. Sastra
    Yes, I’ve always found it ironic when people of faith blame gullibility (“you have to have faith”) and/or pop postmodernism(“every belief is based on faith”) on humanism. Sure, that’s what happens when the focus is on reason and science.

  3. dabertini
    Brilliant!! Best one yet.

  4. Forse
    Yes, that stubborn 42% — the number that believe in Trump AND Creationism…
    Forse in Hong Kong

