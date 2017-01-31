Tuesday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning on the last day of January (the 31st), 2017! It’s a Tuesday, the cruelest day, but take a restorative, as it’s also National Hot Chocolate Day. (I sometimes throw a bit of cocoa powder into my morning latte to make it a bit mocha-ish.) In Austria it’s Street Children’s Day, calling attention to homeless kids.

On this day in 1606, Guy Fawkes was executed for the Gunpowder Plot and, in 1801, John Marshall was appointed as the first Chief Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. (Trump was supposed to name his replacement choice for Scalia last night, but I don’t see that in the news. What we have [see next post] is a Monday Night Massacre.) On January 31, 1865, the U.S. Congress passed the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery; it was later ratified by the states.  In 1930, the 3M Company began making Scotch tape (why is is called that?), and, exactly 20 years later, President Truman announced the U.S. program to build a hydrogen bomb. Finally, on this day in 2010, Avatar became the first film to make over two billion dollars in worldwide net profit; I still haven’t seen it. (I am not an avid fan of futuristic and sci-fi movies.)

Notables born on this day include Franz Schubert (1797), Eddie Cantor (1892), Tallulah Bankhead (1902), Jackie Robinson (1919), Ernie Banks (1931), Philip Glass and Suzanne Pleshette (both 1937), Nolan Ryan (1937), and Peter Sagal (1965). Those who died on this day include John Galsworthy (1933), A. A. Milne (1936; Eeyore is my favorite character), Meher Baba (1969), and Molly Ivins (2007).  Here’s Eeyore with his famous pink tail bow:

classic_eeyore

Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is contemplating a wooden cat sculpture in the wall beside Malgorzata’s desk; she appears to decry the objectification of the felid:

Hili: What happened to this cat?
A: Why do you ask?
Hili: It looks as if someone has idealized it.
dsc00005e
In Polish:
Hili: Co się stało temu kotu?
Ja: Czemu pytasz?
Hili: Wygląda jakby go ktoś idealizował.

Meanwhile, Leon and his staff are on another hiking trip in the Polish mountains, and Leon is having trouble navigating the stairs of their lodgings:

Leon: I’m now mixed up from all this running: now, up or down?

16387228_1395551037132160_7978739844053189709_n

In western Canada, the snow has been relentlesws, and Gus doesn’t like it:

Gus: Not more snow!

img_6561

And this came from  reader Jerry P., who, after recounting the sad death of two of his earlier cats, sent a picture of the one he has now, with the caption, “And below, our cat Bombadil…. Just because we love our cats like nothing else….”

before-new-year%27s

As a special treat, enjoy this baby pig eating pineapple:

