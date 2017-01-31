The latest “Downfall” parody: Hitler learns about the size of his crowds

How many parodies have used this scene? Well, we have a cute Tr*mp-themed one today. It’s a bit spoiled for me because I understand German, so I know what they’re really saying, and it ain’t about crowds. Still, it’s fun.

One Comment

  1. sponge bob
    Posted January 31, 2017 at 3:21 pm | Permalink

    I imagine there will be a lot more of these coming in the next few years; more than normal.

    Reply

