A few days ago I criticized an article on God’s silence (“No, we can’t really hear him, but be assured He’s there!”) by BioLogos editor Jim Stump. Stump wrote me back, saying he feared I’d misunderstood what he wrote (I don’t think I did), but he also sent some cool wildlife photos. Let it be known that two people can disagree on God but still admire His creation (I’m joking!)—rather, still admire lovely evolved fungi.

Jim’s notes and tentative IDs are indented:

I’ve been meaning to send you some “wildlife” photos. I’m not much of a photographer, but I thought these turned out pretty well. It was a wet fall in northern Indiana. The fallen trees in the woods near my home had a remarkable variety of fungus growing on them. I’m afraid I can’t identify all of them. Perhaps some of your readers can.

Unknown species:

Bracket fungus:

“Flower fungus”:

Fungus and slugs: