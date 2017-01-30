The death of a reader’s cat

Everyone who has a pet (and that includes d*gs) knows how much a part of the family they become over time, and how devastating it is when they die. I’ve always thought that cats should live at least fifty years, so you could get one as a kid and have it your whole life. Sadly, Felis catus doesn’t live that long, and so, if we outlive our moggies, we must suffer, still knowing that our cats had good lives. Reader Ginger K. sent me a sad email about the death of her beloved cat, and I asked for permission to put it up her as a memoriam. Meet the late Timmy Starr Garcia K., who died January 18, the day I got this information. Ginger’s notes are indented below:

Attached is a picture of my beloved sweet little baby boy Timmy Starr Garcia K. I got him from death row at a local pound along with 2 other kittehs. He had been abused, had fleas, ear mites, and worms, and his gorgeous fur was matted and filthy. He was so small I thought he was 8 weeks old, but the vet said he was 5 months when I rescued him. He required a stay at the vet and industrial-strength worm medicine, but he has been parasite-free ever since.

Despite his terrible early kittenhood, Timmy Starr was a very gentle and gregarious kitteh. He loved any loving attentions and fusses. He was a major lap kitteh and loved to be groomed. He got on well with my other kittehs, and being around them greatly helped him socialize. He was emotionally needy and required a lot of motherly reassurance.

Today my beloved little Timmy Wimmy Kitteh had a stroke. I took him to the vet, and his prognosis was poor. I decided to send him to Ceiling Cat.