Road trip—in New Zealand!

I’m planning a trip to New Zealand for roughly four weeks beginning March 17 or so. It’s intended to be mostly fun and travel, though I’m not averse to giving a talk or two to secular groups, biology groups, or the like. At any rate, the way this trip will work is similar to that of my 2015 Summer US Road Trip, which I announced like this (I’ve modified it a bit):

My announcement is this: I’m planning a Big Road Trip this summer down under, something I’ve always wanted to do. That would involve taking off a month or more and driving taking public transportation or hitchhiking across the country, and, of course, investigating regional noms. I’d like to include in the trip brief visits to some of the readers on the route—a route that will be partly determined by who wants a visit.

I’d love to document the trip not only with descriptions and photos of what I see and do, but with information about and pictures of readers and their animals (preferably cats, of course). If you want to say “hi” on this trip, shoot me an email with your location. I already know many of you through either your comments or your emails, and think it would be fun to meet readers in person along with the several friends I haven’t visited in a while.

By “visit,” I don’t mean that people should feed me or put me up: I’m just looking for a brief peek into the lives of some of the readers. I can’t visit everyone, of course, but I’ll try to see some of the people I’ve gotten to know on this site.