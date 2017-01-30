Readers’ wildlife photos

Remember, I’m running low on photos, so send in your good ones!

Today we have the final installment of reader Joe Dickinson’s photos from his recent trips to Africa. Birds and one reptile. Joes’s captions are indented.

Tanzania was mostly about “big game”, but here are some of the more photogenic non-mammalian species we saw.

Rüppell’s Griffin Vulture (Gyps ruppellii) is one of about six species commonly seen in East Africa.  It is not uncommon to see three or four species on a single carcass.

non-mammal01

Another scavenger, the marabou stork (Leptopilus crumeniferus), seen here on the shore of Lake Victoria, is possibly the ugliest bird on earth.

non-mammal02

The saddle-billed stork (Ephippiorhynchus senegalensis), on the other hand, is rather attractive.

non-mammal03

And the black-headed weaver (Ploceus cucullatus), seen on a tree just by our “tent” at the last Serengeti “camp” is really quite beautiful.

non-mammal04

Here is a related species, Speke’s weaver (Ploceus spekei) on its nest  in a thorn tree near the Olduvai Gorge visitors center (between Ngorongoro and Serengeti).

non-mammal05

The superb starling (Lamprotornis superbus) is ubiquitous and, as you can see, very bold.

non-mammal06

The white-headed buffalo weaver (Dinemellia dinemelli) I took to be some sort of finch, but what do I know? [JAC: it is a weaver, related to finches but not itself a finch.]

non-mammal07

This is some sort of bee-eater (Merops ?), but I can’t identify the species).

non-mammal08

Red-necked spurfowl (Francolinus afer).

non-mammal09

And a leopard tortoise (Testudo pardalis).

non-mammal10

This entry was written by whyevolutionistrue and posted on January 30, 2017 at 7:30 am and filed under birds, photography, reptiles. Bookmark the permalink. Follow any comments here with the RSS feed for this post. Post a comment or leave a trackback: Trackback URL.

2 Comments

  1. Stephen Barnard
    Posted January 30, 2017 at 7:35 am | Permalink

    Very nice photos, but I’d give the nod to the Shoebill Stork as ugliest bird.

    Reply
    • Andrew Laycock
      Posted January 30, 2017 at 7:44 am | Permalink

      I quite agree about the Shoebill – both hideous and creepy. I wonder if there’s any evolutionary reason why we find some creatures beautiful and some ugly?

      Reply

Post a Comment

Required fields are marked *
*
*

%d bloggers like this: