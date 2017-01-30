Remember, I’m running low on photos, so send in your good ones!

Today we have the final installment of reader Joe Dickinson’s photos from his recent trips to Africa. Birds and one reptile. Joes’s captions are indented.

Tanzania was mostly about “big game”, but here are some of the more photogenic non-mammalian species we saw. Rüppell’s Griffin Vulture (Gyps ruppellii) is one of about six species commonly seen in East Africa. It is not uncommon to see three or four species on a single carcass.

Another scavenger, the marabou stork (Leptopilus crumeniferus), seen here on the shore of Lake Victoria, is possibly the ugliest bird on earth.

The saddle-billed stork (Ephippiorhynchus senegalensis), on the other hand, is rather attractive.

And the black-headed weaver (Ploceus cucullatus), seen on a tree just by our “tent” at the last Serengeti “camp” is really quite beautiful.

Here is a related species, Speke’s weaver (Ploceus spekei) on its nest in a thorn tree near the Olduvai Gorge visitors center (between Ngorongoro and Serengeti).

The superb starling (Lamprotornis superbus) is ubiquitous and, as you can see, very bold.

The white-headed buffalo weaver (Dinemellia dinemelli) I took to be some sort of finch, but what do I know? [JAC: it is a weaver, related to finches but not itself a finch.]

This is some sort of bee-eater (Merops ?), but I can’t identify the species).

Red-necked spurfowl (Francolinus afer).

And a leopard tortoise (Testudo pardalis).