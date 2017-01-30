Monday: Hili dialogue

Good morning: it’s the penultimate day of January: Monday, January 30, 2017, and it’s National Croissant Day in the U.S. (as oppose to France, where it’s always National Croissant Day). In India it’s Martyr’s Day, honoring all martyrs, with the day chosen because it was on January 30, 1948, that Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi was assassinated in New Delhi.

On this day in 1649, King Charles I of England was beheaded, and, exactly 12 years later, Oliver Cromwell was executed. In 1933, Hitler was sworn in as the Chancellor of Germany. On this day in 1969, the Beatles did their final performance—on the roof of Apple records in London. Here it is from Vimeo, and some of the footage is in the movie “Let It Be”:

Notables born on this day include Franklin D. Roosevelt (1882), trumpeter Roy Eldridge (1911; see below), Gene Hackman (1930), Vanessa Redgrave (1937; she’s 80 today), Dick Cheney (1941), Phil Collins (1951), and Christian Bale (1974. Eldridge was one of the best jazz trumpeters of all time, and I’m going to let you listen to his fabulous version of “Rocking Chair” with Gene Krupa’s band:

Those who died on this day include can-can dancer and model La Goulue (real name Louise Weber, 1929), Mahatma Gandhi and Orville Wright (both 1948), and Coretta Scott King (2006). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is going to Carolina in her mind:

Hili: While on a virtual journey I like to look out through a virtual window. A: And what do you see? Hili: It’s impossible to describe.

In Polish:

Hili: Podczas wirtualnej podróży lubię wyglądać przez wirtualne okno.

Ja: I co tam widzisz?

Hili: Nie da się tego opowiedzieć.

Today’s Google Doodle celebrates the life of Fred Korematsu (January 30, 1919 – March 30, 2005), a Japanese-American activist born in the U.S. After Franklin Roosevelt issued internment orders for those of Japanese descent at the beginning of WWII, Korematsu became a fugitive, undergoing plastic surgery to try to look Caucasian. He was recognized, arrested, and convicted of a crime (with the U.S. Supreme court affirming the legality of Roosevelt’s order), and then placed in an internment camp. He challenged the legitimacy of Roosevelt’s orders in the case or Korematsu v. US, but lost. The Executive Order was nullified decades later, Korematsu was later cleared, and received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Bill Clinton.