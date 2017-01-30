Figure skating in the mountains of British Columbia

Elizabeth Putnam is a prize-winning Canadian figure skater, and in these videos she was helicoptered by Brad Friesen up to a frozen lake in the mountains of British Columbia. The altitude is reported to be about 5000 feet, and the ice, though clear, about 5 feet thick.

I can’t imagine a more wonderful experience for a skater.

Here’s another video; I can’t make out if the skater is the same, but the outfit is different:

9 Comments

  Mark Reaume
    Posted January 30, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    I really should get out more and see more of my own country. Southern Ontario’s landscape is so dull.

    Reply
    Mark
      Posted January 30, 2017 at 3:11 pm

      I’m also in southern Ontario, lived in BC for 10 years, why did I ever come back!

      Reply
      Diana MacPherson
        Posted January 30, 2017 at 3:15 pm

        Because you love grey skies in the winter and the inevitable freeze-thaw-slush cycle.

        Reply
  Mark
    Posted January 30, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    Thanks for this Jerry. This may now be number one on my bucket list as a hockey player to get up there for a game of “shinny” (an informal game of pick-up hockey, usually/best played on an outdoor rink).

    Reply
  Janet
    Posted January 30, 2017 at 3:10 pm

    As a kid in Ohio, we lived near a small lake that froze in the winter and we’d take our skates there and skate. No adults even checked that the ice was thick enough (life was different then) – and it surely did not look as clear and beautiful as the ice Elizabeth Putnam is skating on, but we had a blast. Thank you for a lovely video.

    Reply
  Kevin
    Posted January 30, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Oh 🇨🇦

    Reply
  Anna
    Posted January 30, 2017 at 3:11 pm

    Loved it! Thank you for posting. Super natural British Columbia, indeed.

    Reply
  darrelle
    Posted January 30, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    Beautiful!

    Boba Fett was a nice touch too.

    Reply
  Ken Kukec
    Posted January 30, 2017 at 3:13 pm

    … the skater is the same, but the outfit is different …

    Don’t know why (ok, maybe I do), but your mentioning the skater’s change of outfit made me think of how Katarina Witt, who seemed like such a cold fish in winning all her Olympic gold, came out during the closing gala in ’88, wearing a studded leather outfit, and did a routine to Michael Jackson’s “Bad.”

    Gal damn near melted the ice with that one.

    Reply

