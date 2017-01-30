Figure skating in the mountains of British Columbia

Elizabeth Putnam is a prize-winning Canadian figure skater, and in these videos she was helicoptered by Brad Friesen up to a frozen lake in the mountains of British Columbia. The altitude is reported to be about 5000 feet, and the ice, though clear, about 5 feet thick.
I can’t imagine a more wonderful experience for a skater.
Here’s another video; I can’t make out if the skater is the same, but the outfit is different:
I really should get out more and see more of my own country. Southern Ontario’s landscape is so dull.
I’m also in southern Ontario, lived in BC for 10 years, why did I ever come back!
Because you love grey skies in the winter and the inevitable freeze-thaw-slush cycle.
Thanks for this Jerry. This may now be number one on my bucket list as a hockey player to get up there for a game of “shinny” (an informal game of pick-up hockey, usually/best played on an outdoor rink).
As a kid in Ohio, we lived near a small lake that froze in the winter and we’d take our skates there and skate. No adults even checked that the ice was thick enough (life was different then) – and it surely did not look as clear and beautiful as the ice Elizabeth Putnam is skating on, but we had a blast. Thank you for a lovely video.
Oh 🇨🇦
Loved it! Thank you for posting. Super natural British Columbia, indeed.
Beautiful!
Boba Fett was a nice touch too.
Don’t know why (ok, maybe I do), but your mentioning the skater’s change of outfit made me think of how Katarina Witt, who seemed like such a cold fish in winning all her Olympic gold, came out during the closing gala in ’88, wearing a studded leather outfit, and did a routine to Michael Jackson’s “Bad.”
Gal damn near melted the ice with that one.