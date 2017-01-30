Figure skating in the mountains of British Columbia

Elizabeth Putnam is a prize-winning Canadian figure skater, and in these videos she was helicoptered by Brad Friesen up to a frozen lake in the mountains of British Columbia. The altitude is reported to be about 5000 feet, and the ice, though clear, about 5 feet thick.

I can’t imagine a more wonderful experience for a skater.

Here’s another video; I can’t make out if the skater is the same, but the outfit is different: