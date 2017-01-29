Sunday: Hili dialogue (and Leon monologue)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, January 29, 2017, with a light snowfall (about ½”) predicted for Chicago today. I woke up to find the country in pandemonium over Trump’s misguided executive orders about visas and immigration (see next post). It’s National Corn Chip Day in the U.S., and, in Kansas, it’s “Kansas Day” (any Jayhawkers celebrating?)

On this day in 1936. the first players inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame were announced. They were Babe Ruth, Walter Johnson, Christy Mathewson, Ty Cobb, and Honus Wagner: a worthy list! In 1963, the first inductees into the Pro Football Hall of Fame were also announced, but I can’t be arsed to name them, as I’m not a fan of American football. On this day in 1967, the Mantra-Rock Dance, featuring Janis Joplin, the Grateful Dead, and Allen Ginsburg, was held in San Francisco’s Avalon ballroom; it was one of the highlights of the hippie era. Remember posters like these? (This one was by Harvey Cohen.)

On this day in 2009, our sleazy Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich was removed from office after conviction on charges of corruption. He’s still in the pen.

Notables born on this day include W. C. Fields (1880), physicist Abdus Salam (1926; Nobel Laureate), Germaine Greer (1939), Katharine Ross (1940; The Graduate, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid), Tom Selleck (1945), Oprah Winfrey (1954), and Heather Graham (Rollergirl, 1970). Those who died on this day include Edward Lear (1888), Fritz Haber (1934, Nobel Laureate), H. L. Mencken (1956), Robert Frost (1963), Jimmy Durante (1980), and Rod McKuen (2015). Meanwhile in Dobrzyn, Hili is, as usual, obsessed with her noms. Given that Malgorzata and Andrzej are still ill, spending much of the time in bed (they’re slowly recovering from a nasty virus), Hili’s hopes should not be high:

Hili: It’s time to carry out an inspection of the pantry. A: There is nothing there for you. Hili: Maybe something has come.

In Polish:

Hili: Czas na inspekcję w spiżarni.

Ja: Tam nic dla ciebie nie ma.

Hili: Może przyszło.

Reader Robin Cornwell contributed a cartoon of two of her beasts: her d*g Kali and her black cat Jerry Phoolendu, whose first name comes from me and whose last name is the Hindu god of the full moon. Kali, a Portuguese water dog, is in fact a cousin of President Obama’s dog Bo: Bo’s mother and Kali’s father were brother and sister. Robin adds this about the breed:

Portuguese Water Dogs – PWD – are a very old breed. Like Border Collies, they are working dogs and thus they need something to do. They have webbed feet, and were bred to help with fishing.

Jerry and Kali are BFFs, and constantly hang around together. Here they are discussing President Donald, whom, like their staff, they despise. This could be considered a “Jerry dialogue”!

Finally, Leon is off on another hiking trip to the mountains:

Leon: This road is monotonous: just the snow and the sun.