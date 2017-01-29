Readers’ wildlife photos

Reader Joe Dickinson sent a photograph of one of the places where Monarch butterflies (Danaus plexippus) congregate for overwintering (larval and pupal stages cannot survive the cold of the northern U.S.). There are two main areas where they do this: northeast Mexico and southern California/Baja California; for a good overview of the process, see this website from the U.S. Forest Service. Here are the two main migration routes south:

fallmigrationmap

Joe’s notes:

Here are some shots from my annual visit to my favorite monarch “butterfly trees” in Santa Cruz (Lighthouse Field rather than the more famous Natural Bridges).  To my eye, the population looks more robust than over the last couple of years.  Dare one hope that that is a trend?

butterflies1

butterflies2

butterflies3

butterflies5

butterflies6

Here’s a video (not Joe’s) of the butterflies at Lighthouse Field:

  1. Alan
    Posted January 29, 2017 at 9:14 am

    That should be Michoacan, my home state!

    Reply

