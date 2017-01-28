Paul Ryan added briefly to Wikipedia’s “invertebrate” page

Well, it didn’t last long, but some wag (look up the origins of “wag,” by the way, which is a short version of “waghalter”) committed an Act of Humor on Wikipedia. As reported by SelectAll, which gives a tw**t by Buzzfeed writer Alp Ozcelik, for one brief shining moment an editor put Paul Ryan, Republican Speaker of the US House of Representatives, on the Wikipedia page for “Invertebrate”. Here’s what was up for a brief while, including Ryan in a table of the different groups of invertebrates and the number of species in each group:

On the off chance you don’t get it, invertebrates are animals without spines.

h/t: Barry