Paul Ryan added briefly to Wikipedia’s “invertebrate” page

Well, it didn’t last long, but some wag (look up the origins of “wag,” by the way, which is a short version of “waghalter”) committed an Act of Humor on Wikipedia. As reported by SelectAll, which gives a tw**t by Buzzfeed writer Alp Ozcelik, for one brief shining moment an editor put Paul Ryan, Republican Speaker of the US House of Representatives, on the Wikipedia page for “Invertebrate”. Here’s what was up for a brief while, including Ryan in a table of the different groups of invertebrates and the number of species in each group:

On the off chance you don’t get it, invertebrates are animals without spines.

  1. Kira
    Posted January 28, 2017 at 11:42 am | Permalink

    This is hilarious!

    Reply
  2. Diana MacPherson
    Posted January 28, 2017 at 11:44 am | Permalink

    Hey! That’s insulting to the freshwater shrimp and snails in my new incertebrate tank!!

    Reply
    • Heather Hastie
      Posted January 28, 2017 at 11:53 am | Permalink

      Your tank is certainly far more pleasant to contemplate!

      Reply
  3. Ken Kukec
    Posted January 28, 2017 at 11:49 am | Permalink

    Now there’s vandalism I can get behind — a throwback to the old Situationist International.

    Reply
  4. Heather Hastie
    Posted January 28, 2017 at 11:51 am | Permalink

    It’s amazing what some politicians will do, even seemingly principled ones, in order to gain power and advance their agenda. I don’t know how Paul Ryan looks at himself in the mirror.

    Beware of those who believe the end justifies the means.

    Reply
  5. jaxkayaker
    Posted January 28, 2017 at 12:03 pm | Permalink

    He’s definitely akin to phylum Porifera. Specifically, those without spicules.

    Reply
  6. Historian
    Posted January 28, 2017 at 12:08 pm | Permalink

    It would have been even better if there was a picture of an elephant.

    For those who don’t know, the elephant is the symbol of the Republican Party. The donkey is the symbol for the Democratic Party.

    Reply

