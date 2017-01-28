Paul Ryan added briefly to Wikipedia’s “invertebrate” page

Well, it didn’t last long, but some wag (look up the origins of “wag,” by the way, which is a short version of “waghalter”) committed an Act of Humor on Wikipedia. As reported by SelectAll, which gives a tw**t by Buzzfeed writer Alp Ozcelik, for one brief shining moment an editor put Paul Ryan, Republican Speaker of the US House of Representatives, on the Wikipedia page for “Invertebrate”. Here’s what was up for a brief while, including Ryan in a table of the different groups of invertebrates and the number of species in each group:
On the off chance you don’t get it, invertebrates are animals without spines.
h/t: Barry
This is hilarious!
Hey! That’s insulting to the freshwater shrimp and snails in my new incertebrate tank!!
Your tank is certainly far more pleasant to contemplate!
Now there’s vandalism I can get behind — a throwback to the old Situationist International.
It’s amazing what some politicians will do, even seemingly principled ones, in order to gain power and advance their agenda. I don’t know how Paul Ryan looks at himself in the mirror.
Beware of those who believe the end justifies the means.
He’s definitely akin to phylum Porifera. Specifically, those without spicules.
It would have been even better if there was a picture of an elephant.
For those who don’t know, the elephant is the symbol of the Republican Party. The donkey is the symbol for the Democratic Party.